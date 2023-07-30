AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, George Pickens, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah not only changed his number from 28 to 6 but has also added some weight in the hopes that he can strengthen his body after missing nine games up to this point in his career.

“I mean, you’re obviously conscious of it,” Owusu-Koramoah said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon-Journal. “Of course, when you get on the field, you’re not thinking, ‘Oh, let me not do this so that I won’t get an injury,’ or something like that. You just go out there and you have fun and play. I agree 100% with coach — the best ability is availability so we can have a healthy year. That’s a successful year.”

Browns S Grant Delpit says he’s not thinking about being in the final year of his contract and is focused on being great. He added that he wants to stay in Cleveland long term. (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said he was excited about the addition of RB Melvin Gordon and added that Gordon is looking forward to making his mark on the offense.

“Melvin is a pro,” Harbaugh said, via PFT. “I had a chance to get to know him up close. We’ve known him as a defense; now we get to see him as a teammate. He’s very excited to be here; he’s very excited to make a statement about where he’s at in his career, for sure. I thought he looked really good out there today. Physically, he ran the conditioning test really well, he’s in great shape. I’m really happy we have him.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh was asked about RB J.K. Dobbins situation: “That’s a J.K. Question.” Harbaugh later added that it’s a difficult situation and the team is working through it. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers WR George Pickens has had some impressive catches in practice and hopes that it leads to the team taking more deep shots down the field during the regular season.

“That’s more of an explosive hint,” Pickens said of his catches, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Like, we’re gonna probably take more shots this year. Try to mix it up a little bit.”