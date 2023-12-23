AFC Notes: Melvin Gordon, Mason Rudolph, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns LB Anthony Walker underwent a knee scope this week and is ruled out from Week 16, per Mary Kay Cabot.

Ravens

Ravens RB Melvin Gordon hasn’t had the opportunity to play this season since a stint of elevations earlier this season. The rest of the time, he’s been on the practice squad waiting for another chance. That arrived with the unfortunate season-ending injury for RB Keaton Mitchell opening a spot for Gordon on the roster.

“It’s almost kind of shocking that we’re going to have the opportunity to put him into the mix right now, and he’s been wanting to be in the mix,” Ravens HC John Harbaugh said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “He’s been practicing so hard and working so hard. Like he would say, ‘Hey, when the opportunity comes, I’ll be ready.’ He had a smile and would say that to me once a week, and you knew it was true because he practices that way. I’m sure he was champing at the bit and wanting to get out there and contribute. So his opportunity comes, and he’s been there before.”

Harbaugh said CB Arthur Maulet had a knee “flare-up” on Friday and is considered day-to-day, via Jeff Zrebiec.

Steelers

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph can feel his excitement growing as he will get his first start on Sunday against the Bengals since 2019.

“I’ve smiled a few times today because it’s been a while since I’ve taken the reps in the walkthrough and been the guy,” Rudolph said Wednesday afternoon, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m thankful for the opportunity. There’s a lot of gratitude for Mike Tomlin for keeping me around, for Omar Khan keeping me around. You have the opportunity and you go and make use of it to the best of your ability.”

“God uses adversity in everyone’s life to harden us,” Rudolph added. “We’ve all had adversity. I’ve had my fair share. It’s made me better. It’s made me a better person. “I think about some of the things that happened in ’19. It was quite a lot, but I’m grateful for that. I think it’s made me a better man and a better leader. It makes you more battle tested.”