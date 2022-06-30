AFC Notes: Michael Pittman, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Michael Pittman wants to elevate his game this season, cementing himself as a go-to option and being recognized as such.

“I’m just trying to take that next step,” Pittman said, via 107.5 The Fan. “Last year I said I was going to double everything single category and I did that. This year, I want to build on that and become that definite receiver No. 1. Everybody has their own definition. I think I am that, I just need to prove that to other people.”

Pittman wants to continue to nail down the preciseness of his route running and placed that as a point of emphasis heading into this season.

“Working on route discipline,” Pittman said. “Sometimes you just go out there and start playing football. Yes, I can make plays like that but you want to stay on QB timing because it helps everybody else flow so I’m really working on that.”

Texans

Former Texans HC David Culley said they elected to waive LB Zach Cunningham back in December because he wasn’t a culture fit for the organization. Cunningham of course didn’t go far, signing with the Titans and looking poised to enter 2022 as a starter.

“Zach wasn’t doing the things in our culture we wanted done. Still speak highly of him as a player and person,” said Culley, via Paul Kurharsky.

Titans

Titans OC Todd Downing praised veteran QB Ryan Tannehill for helping to acclimate new players into the offense this offseason.

“I think [he’s had] a great offseason,” Downing said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “I think he’s done a nice job stepping into that leadership role. He’s always been the leader of this offense, but certainly having a little bit louder voice and making sure he’s getting what he’s looking for in certain route concepts and things like that. I think he’s done a nice job helping the new guys transition into their new roles and understanding where they fit in the big picture. So, Ryan has been doing a nice job. We’re lucky to have him.”