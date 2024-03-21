AFC Notes: Mike Williams, Marquise Brown, Chargers, Chiefs, Jets

Chargers
- USC WR Brenden Rice took an official visit to the Chargers facility. (Tony Pauline)
Chiefs
Chiefs’ recently signed WR Marquise Brown stood behind his decision to request a trade from the Baltimore Ravens in 2022.
“Yeah, I feel like that was the best decision for me,” Brown said, via Kansas City’s official Youtube. “At the end of the day, if you’re not happy with yourself or you’re not happy with what’s going on, you can’t put your best foot forward on the field. So, I feel like my time in Arizona, I mean, I didn’t accomplish stuff I wanted to accomplish on the field. But as a man, I grew — I grew closer with God, I grew closer in my relationship with my family. And I feel like God put me in that situation because I needed it.”
- Tony Pauline reports Georgia State OT Travis Glover has 20 official visits set up, including with the Chiefs.
- Zac Jackson reports the Chiefs are scheduled to host Ohio State DT Michael Hall Jr. for a pre-draft visit.
Jets
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has heard Rams OC Mike LaFleur would be open to a reunion with Jets QB Zach Wilson, and Los Angeles makes sense as a landing spot for Wilson to sit and learn as a third-stringer.
- Per Over the Cap, Jets DL John Franklin-Myers had $2.059 million of his salary become fully guaranteed on March 18th.
- In a mock draft of the top-10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, six anonymous executives were split on how the Jets would proceed at No. 10 overall between Georgia TE Brock Bowers, Washington WR Rome Odunze, Penn State OT Olu Fashanu, Alabama OL JC Latham and LSU WR Malik Nabers, per Mike Sando of The Athletic.
- One executive thinks New York taking anything other than an offensive lineman would be considered extremely foolish: “When you are picking in the top 10 and you need offensive line help and you take a tight end, that is malpractice. You can’t do that. That is just ridiculous.”
- Another executive believes the Jets must add building-block-type players like Bowers given their coaching staff must be successful in 2024: “It is hard in the top 10 to not take a building-block position, but the Jets are in a unique spot because they have to win this year or they don’t have jobs. You are getting weapons for Aaron Rodgers and he is going to scheme it for you. They have swung and missed on so many offensive linemen. I would think they go offensive line in free agency.”
- Veteran DT Quinton Jefferson gave the Jets a chance to match the one-year, $3.6 million contract he got from the Browns, but New York took too long to respond. (Rich Cimini)
- Cimini adds talks between the Jets and LB C.J. Mosley were dragging until the Saints reworked LB Demario Davis‘ contract, providing a framework for New York and Mosley to work off of.
- Jets CB D.J. Reed changed agents going into the final year of his contract, per Cimini.
- Jets’ recently signed WR Mike Williams said he’s four-and-a-half months out in his recovery from a torn ACL and is on schedule to be ready for Week 1, via Zack Rosenblatt.
- Jets’ recently signed OT Morgan Moses said played through a torn pec he suffered in Week 4 of last season with the Ravens and underwent surgery six weeks ago. (Rosenblatt)
