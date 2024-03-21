AFC Notes: Mike Williams, Marquise Brown, Chargers, Chiefs, Jets

Chargers

USC WR Brenden Rice took an official visit to the Chargers facility. (Tony Pauline)

Chiefs

Chiefs’ recently signed WR Marquise Brown stood behind his decision to request a trade from the Baltimore Ravens in 2022.

“Yeah, I feel like that was the best decision for me,” Brown said, via Kansas City’s official Youtube. “At the end of the day, if you’re not happy with yourself or you’re not happy with what’s going on, you can’t put your best foot forward on the field. So, I feel like my time in Arizona, I mean, I didn’t accomplish stuff I wanted to accomplish on the field. But as a man, I grew — I grew closer with God, I grew closer in my relationship with my family. And I feel like God put me in that situation because I needed it.”

Tony Pauline reports Georgia State OT Travis Glover has 20 official visits set up, including with the Chiefs.

Zac Jackson reports the Chiefs are scheduled to host Ohio State DT Michael Hall Jr. for a pre-draft visit.

