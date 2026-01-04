AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Joe Burrow, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

The Bengals have missed the postseason for three straight years after going to the AFC Championship in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022. Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow is adamant that they need to make changes to return to playing meaningful January games.

“We don’t want to be in the spot we are in now, so something’s got to change,” Burrow said, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “Whether it’s players we have continuing to improve and get better and play championship-caliber football or bringing in guys that will or whatever it may be. Obviously, something has to [change].”

Burrow remains confident in his abilities despite the struggles because of their record when he’s able to play.

“This year, I’ve played many games, and we’ve won more than we’ve lost. And I feel good about that. All I can do is go out and when I’m out on the field, try to play well, try to win, and go from there.”

Even through the tough times over the last few years, Burrow has found joy at various times when the team has found a groove.

“I think I have fun playing football. It’s certainly difficult when you can’t. And, you know, I had fun last year, too. Certainly frustrating at times.”

Browns

Browns G Wyatt Teller was asked about his feelings on if he’s preparing to play his final game in Cleveland

“I was emotional at gameday just because you start getting a bunch of emotions just being on that field,” Teller said, via Browns Zone. “I don’t want it to be, but if it is, it is. And I enjoyed our time here.”

Teller was originally a starter but suffered an injury and was eventually subjected to a rotation with OL Teven Jenkins.

“It’s disappointing,” he said. “I feel like from the beginning not playing the way we wanted to, especially me, it’s just been a tough, tough season, but they all gotta end one way.”

Teller added that he hopes to remain in Cleveland beyond this season.

“I feel like that’d be the best. Family’s already here,” he said.

Browns DE Myles Garrett recorded his 23rd sack of the season in the fourth quarter against Bengals QB Joe Burrow and broke the all-time record for sacks in a single season.

According to Dianna Russini, the Browns, Giants, Steelers, and Titans all had internal discussions about Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman before he announced he was returning next season.

Ravens

The Ravens signed LS Nick Moore to a four-year extension worth $6.415 million. (Rapoport)

Ravens LB Roquan Smith on the final game of the season: "Potential is one thing that's untapped. "We are looking at this game as a part of the new season, so I'm very excited and very eager to get out there and show the world." (Tolentino)

Pete Thamel reports that Georgia Tech is finalizing a deal to hire Ravens TE coach and school alumnus George Godsey, as their offensive coordinator.