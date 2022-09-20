AFC Notes: Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett took the blame for the team’s communication issues and said he needed to do a better job of being concise.

“We’ve got to make sure the communication is clear and concise,” Hackett said, via ESPN. “I need to do better making decisions, faster and quicker and getting that information to the quarterback…It’s got to improve.”

Hackett said the team needs to tighten up the playcalling process and also expressed the importance of getting on the same page as QB Russell Wilson.

“It’s about organization and communication,” Hackett said. “We just need to tighten that process up so we can make better decisions faster…Most important is being on the same page with Russell, and I think I can do a better job.”

Hackett expressed a desire to be more efficient in his playcalling and said he’s personally challenging himself to improve.

“It’s funny looking back at all my time in the past and the conversations that go on, you always have an opinion, and it’s interesting that it is now your opinion, your decision, is the one that matters,” Hackett said. “And I just want to be sure that I am the most efficient that I can possibly be and communicate the best way that I can, and to this point I haven’t done that and I can do a lot better…it is definitely a challenge and it’s something to embrace…and I just want to get better.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid pondered on some of the ways his team could improve despite starting the season with a 2-0 record.

“Yeah, you try to see what went wrong first of all, whether it’s the call, whether I sent in the wrong thing at the wrong time or whether there’s a mistake somewhere,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “We had a couple of mistakes in there and then one of them where we did have a mistake, the defense still had pretty good leverage on it. Although, we’ve had a lot of success with the one play so got to tighten that part up. We’ve got to tighten up the mental errors on it. Every once in a while, the defense is going to have an overload somewhere that you didn’t think they would. You’ve got to sort that out and make better with it, but you know a couple of those we just didn’t handle right and that’s normally not the case. We can do better in that area.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels didn’t have an update on Monday regarding WR Hunter Renfrow, who was evaluated for a concussion after the Week 2 loss to the Cardinals. (Vic Tafur)