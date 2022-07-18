AFC Notes: Ndamukong Suh, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

24/7 Sports’ Brad Stainbrook reports mutual interest remains between the Browns and DE Takkarist McKinley , who did not re-sign with the team after suffering a torn Achilles late last season.

, who did not re-sign with the team after suffering a torn Achilles late last season. Stainbrook adds that the plan is currently for McKinley to either join the team in training camp or later on during the season when he is fully healthy and can make an impact.

Stainbrook also reports the Browns are out on DT Ndamukong Suh and the Vikings remain in hot pursuit of the veteran free agent, who has also spoken with the Raiders.

and the Vikings remain in hot pursuit of the veteran free agent, who has also spoken with the Raiders. Stainbrook mentions Suh is also hoping to sign somewhere before training camp begins.

Ravens

Ravens DT Calais Campbell has high expectations out of their defensive line and thinks DL coach Anthony Weaver will help their younger players “really mature and develop.”

“We have some talent. We have some young guys full of potential that are working really hard. I think [assistant head coach and defensive line coach] Coach ‘Weav’ [Anthony Weaver] is an incredible coach who is going to really help the D-line really mature and develop. When you have the kind of talent we have, and when have a good work … everybody in there is a grinder. They’re always trying to get better and better. It’s a lot of competition, and it makes us all better. Iron sharpens iron, so I expect big things out of our D-line. We always say, ‘The team goes where the D-line goes.’ Obviously, there’s the quarterback, and there’s the D-line. I feel like we have to be at our very best and lead this team,” said Campbell, via RavensWire.

Steelers

Steelers RB Benny Snell has received a lot of criticism as the team’s backup running back but feels he has made great improvements this offseason and is shutting out the noise from critics of his play.

“I think I did OK when I got a chance,” Snell said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “You never know when those chances are going to come, so you have to be ready for it when it comes. You don’t get a lot of chances in this league. You have to be ready for them. We want to lead by example out there by being the best group on the field, and whatever happens, happens. You want to go out there and have minimal few mistakes as possible. I wanted to work on my speed. I wanted to get better on my explosiveness in and out of cuts. It’s been about a speed mentality. I want to play faster.”

Steelers RB coach Eddie Faulkner also commented on Snell’s work ethic and offseason improvements.

“What I see is how Benny Snell sticks out. I feel like he’s more explosive,” Faulkner told the team website. “I feel like he’s always been this way, but he’s more open to coaching and detailing his work and those things. I am so excited about some of the advances he made and maturity and things he has brought to the room, and that’s exciting.”