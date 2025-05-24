AFC Notes: Nick Bolton, Alex Singleton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos LB Alex Singleton tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2024 season and mentioned that the time is coming when coaches and reporters will be able to evaluate where he is at this point in his recovery.

“We have practices in a few weeks and you guys can see for yourselves where I’m at . . . I think I’m getting my helmet fitted next week,” Singleton said, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. “I think that’ll be a little happy moment. Then the first OTAs. All these happy moments. And then training camp, it’ll be like, ‘Oh, we’re back.’ I think it’ll be really cool to get to do those things and get to do that.”

Chargers

Chargers LB Denzel Perryman is entering the 11th year of his career. He feels he still brings “value to the team.”

“They brought me back for a reason,” Perryman said via Omar Navarro of the team’s site. “I still feel like regardless of my age, how many years it is, I still bring some kind of value to the team.”

Chargers LB Troy Dye re-signed to a two-year deal this offseason. He said being back in Los Angeles was exactly what he wanted.

“Being back in a place where you’re wanted and appreciated is an amazing thing for me. That was a big reason why I came back, plus a great locker room, great staff, great guys… It was just the right fit.”

Chiefs

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton talked about his mindset entering this offseason.

“We just want to figure out where we’re going and stuff like that,” Bolton said, via Chiefs Wire. “But obviously my main focus is trying to get 1% better every single day. We got a lot of time, which is a positive thing for us. We got a lot of time to figure out things that make us a little bit better as athletes, as a team.“