AFC Notes: Nick Bolton, Matt Judon, Browns, Chiefs, Patriots

Browns

The Browns are hosting their training camp at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, which HC Kevin Stefanski purposely chose as it is in the middle of nowhere and will allow the players to learn more about their coaches and teammates.

“We’re landlocked here,” Stefanski said. “We’re in the middle of nowhere by design, so it forces you to be around your teammates. It just made sense to try to get away. This is a place that has housed teams before. Having coaches on our staff that have been here that really can speak to this place, and then how first class it is, that was really helpful in us in determining this was the spot that we wanted to come.”

Chiefs

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton already has a Super Bowl win and two strong seasons under his belt at just 23 years old and some incoming players on the roster can’t believe how young he is due to the leadership role he has in Kansas City.

“I definitely want to be the best person I can be to help our team win. From a leadership role, man, [I’ll do] whatever the guys need me to do.” Bolton explained, via ChiefsWire.com. “That’s kind of what I’m here for. I [will] be helping them learn, [the] young guys coming in, just to give them the opportunity to learn the scheme, how fast they can learn it kind of helps us out helps us be better man. So that’s just kind of my role here. Again, I’m just trying to make myself the best person I can be and especially helping the guys around me.”

“Yeah, it’s kind of crazy; a lot of young guys don’t believe I’m 23 years old, man. I tell them I’m 23, and they look at me like I’m crazy. Well, I found out one of the young DBs may call and say, ‘Yes, sir’ My man, I’m 23 years old. Man, you’re probably older than me,” Bolton added. “But again, those guys have bought in and invested. You can tell I watched the rookie training camp they had before we got here, and you can see those guys. They’ve been learning. They picked up where we left off at OTAs, and I’m proud of them for that.”

Patriots

Patriots LB Matt Judon said he wants to retire in New England and finish his career with the team.

“I don’t ever want to leave,” Judon said, via MassLive. “I’m finding stuff like this and just making it home and trying to be more a part of the community, so I honestly never want to leave. That’s not my intent. Forever. I want to retire here. I’m very comfortable. I love it.”