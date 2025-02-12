AFC Notes: Nick Bolton, Pete Carroll, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

The Chargers announced that they have hired Adam Fuller as their new safeties coach.

Chiefs

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton is set to become a free agent and spoke about his mindset of remaining in Missouri during his post-game press conference following the Super Bowl.

“I’m going to take this one, take the 24 or 48 hours, whatever, to reflect on how the year went, talk to my agent, but I’ve been here (Missouri) for seven years; it feels like home,” Bolton said, via ChiefsWire.com. “Welcomed me with open arms as a little 18-year-old with short hair, no facial hair. Let me go through growing pains and find out my own identity, and it feels like home.”

Raiders

Jeff Howe of The Athletic polled 10 NFL personnel executives and coaches on who the top head coaching hires were this offseason, with Raiders HC Pete Carroll finishing tied with Bears HC Ben Johnson for second-place votes.

One anonymous executive said the following on the situation in Las Vegas: "The roster is a ways away. (Carroll's) energy, self-belief, and the ability to build culture is going to have an immediate impact on a place that hasn't had it for a long time. The wins might not be there for a couple of years. It won't be three or four wins (per season), but probably seven or eight because of what he brings. I'd imagine they get a veteran quarterback right away, but do they have the time to take off without needing to get the players in place?"