AFC Notes: Nick Caserio, Bryce Young, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- According to ESPN’s Matt Miller, sources close to the Colts say they currently have Kentucky QB Will Levis rated ahead of Florida QB Anthony Richardson because they believe Levis will be ready to play sooner.
- Miller adds Indianapolis expects Alabama QB Bryce Young and Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud to be off the board by the time they pick at No. 4.
- According to Tom Pelissero, Indianapolis brought in UCLA OL Atonio Mafi for a pre-draft visit on Wednesday.
Texans
- John McClain said despite speculation, Texans GM Nick Caserio isn’t leaving the team after the draft.
- Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post reports the rest of the league is sold on the Texans taking a quarterback at No. 2 overall, despite the recent buzz about Houston passing on a quarterback at that point.
- La Canfora says the Texans’ No. 12 overall pick is viewed as a potential spot for a team to move up and Houston could really use the picks.
- A personnel executive tells La Canfora: “[Caserio] has so many holes, even with all of the picks they have, I think he still wants more.”
- However, ESPN’s Matt Miller has heard from his sources around the NFL that there’s a persistent belief the Texans love Alabama QB Bryce Young and DE Will Anderson but aren’t sold on the other quarterback prospects, which could make for an interesting decision at No. 2 overall.
- Miller adds it’s possible Texans ownership could weigh in and tilt the scales toward a quarterback, even if it’s not Young.
- Alabama OT Tyler Steen has a pre-draft visit with the Texans. (Ian Rapoport)
Titans
- ESPN’s Matt Miller writes there’s a lot of outside buzz about the Titans trading up for a quarterback but the team hasn’t tipped its hand yet. An AFC exec with another team said: “Everyone outside Tennessee thinks they’ll trade up, but no one in the organization is saying it directly — yet.”
- If the Titans stick at No. 11, the general expectation is they’ll take an offensive tackle, pass rusher or potentially even a quarterback.
- Per Josh Norris, San Jose State DL Junior Fehoko is visiting the Titans.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!