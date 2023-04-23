AFC Notes: Nick Caserio, Michael Pittman, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. called last season’s 4-12-1 finish the “low of my football career” and regrets how a lot of things went.

“Probably the ultimate low of my football career,” said Pittman, via Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “Obviously, when you have a season like that, you’re glad it’s over. But there is a lot of regret, because you’re like, ‘We have good players, we could’ve been this, we could’ve been that.’ And you kind of just go through, ‘Why weren’t we this? Why weren’t we that? Why didn’t we win those close games?’”

Colts DL DeForest Buckner felt he needed to hit the “reset button” following last season.

“Definitely needed a reset button by the end of the year,” Buckner. “Mentally, it took a toll on everybody.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen said they are currently “focused on the draft” and developing the players under contract.

“We’re focused on the draft and I’m focused on the players that are in the building right now,” Steichen said.

Gardner-Webb WR T.J. Luther had a visit with the Colts. (Aaron Wilson)

had a visit with the Colts. (Aaron Wilson) The Colts hosted Kansas DT Caleb Sampson for a visit. (Wilson)

for a visit. (Wilson) Old Dominion CB Tre Hawkins confirmed he had a top 30 visit with the Colts.

Jaguars

Regarding Jaguars TE Evan Engram not attending the team’s voluntary workouts, QB Trevor Lawrence said he’s been keeping in touch with Engram and the tight end is staying in great shape.

“We threw a few weeks ago. He looks great, he’s in great shape. Obviously, it’s good to see him. We have a really good relationship, and I’ve been staying in touch with him. He’s doing great. I know he’s taking care of business on his end, and he’s doing a great job, and you can tell he’s going to be ready when the time comes,” Lawrence said, via John Shipley of FanNation.

Lawrence reiterated he’s not worried about Engram despite missing time due to his contract situation.

“Obviously, in my position, I don’t have any control in that, and it’s just something they’ve got to work out, and I’m just here ready for whatever that day is he comes back. With a guy like that, you guys have all seen it, his work ethic, and our coaches and staff feel the same way. You don’t worry about him.”

Lawrence is confident Engram will be ready when it matters.

“He’s taking care of business, and he’s going to be ready. It’s not something you worry about, obviously, it’s a guy you want around just because he’s great for the locker room, and he’s a great player,” Lawrence said. “We know that’s going to come.”

NFL Media’s James Palmer notes that a long-term deal appears to be in the works for Engram with the goal of having it completed in time for training camp.

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio spoke about G Kenyon Green and the progress he has made after having arthroscopic knee surgery this offseason during an appearance on Payne & Pendergast.

“Kenyon has been here since February,” Caserio said. “I think he’s made progress. I think he realizes he has to put in a lot of work. I think he’s committed to doing that work. I think he knows and we know that his season was up and down, and that’s the reality of it. No one is going to sugarcoat that, but you have to take accountability, got to take ownership, and got to come up with solutions, and find a way to get better. So, he’s been around over the last however many months. I want to say he’s been around since February, so, he’s working through some things.”

Caserio also said he has no issues trading with other AFC South teams during his appearance on the show.

“We’ll trade with anybody,” Caserio mentioned. “Just philosophically, if it’s the best thing, if it matches up, and you feel comfortable making the trade, then we’ll go ahead and do it. I think that’s sometimes a narrative that gets painted in whether it’s dealing with teams, dealing with different people, ‘well, they wouldn’t do that because.’ Well, not necessarily, so, when you’re in this league long enough, you’re ultimately going to deal with people all across the way and if it doesn’t work out the way you hoped initially, you’re going to have an interaction with somebody else. So, there’s no ill will. It’s all about business and it’s all about making good decisions.”