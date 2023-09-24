AFC Notes: Nick Chubb, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports the MRI showed Browns RB Nick Chubb‘s ACL is stretched but intact, while his MCL is completely torn. More information will be available after surgery.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Chubb’s ACL sustained some damage but might not need to be repaired. It will depend on the opinion of the surgeon once he gets a look during surgery.
- Rapoport says Chubb did not dislocate his kneecap and his other ligaments appear to be intact. He adds it’s still possible there are multiple surgeries to repair his knee.
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Browns worked out several players including TE Devin Asiasi, QB Anthony Brown, WR James Proche, RB Jacob Saylors, DB Zavier Scott and WR Shi Smith.
- Browns RB Jerome Ford was fined $5,281 for unnecessary roughness, TE David Njoku was fined $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct, and QB Deshaun Watson was fined $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct, $10,927 for unnecessary roughness, and another $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.
Ravens
- Ravens WR Rashod Bateman was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness and LB Patrick Queen was fined $21,498 for unnecessary roughness.
- Josina Anderson reports that the Ravens are planning to bring back QB Josh Johnson who was released in order for running backs Melvin Gordon and Kenyan Drake to be elevated to the active roster this week.
- Ravens TE Mark Andrews spoke about the team’s offense and QB Lamar Jackson during a recent media appearance: “We’re going to be able to be explosive. We have a lot of playmakers and Coach Monken does a good job of spreading the ball out…if we’re able to do that and be versatile it’s going to be hard to stop especially when we have No.8 back there…When you have a guy like Lamar who is able to do special things with his feet you can’t limit him and that is gonna be part of it.” (SiriusXM NFL Radio)
Steelers
- Steelers LB Kwon Alexander was fined $43,709 for unnecessary roughness, S Damontae Kazee was fined $11,806 for unnecessary roughness, DL DeMarvin Leal was fined $6,549 for unnecessary roughness, LB Elandon Roberts was fined $43,709 for unnecessary roughness, and RB Jaylen Warren was fined $48,556 for unnecessary roughness.
- Jordan Schultz reports that the Steelers are changing the role of OC Matt Canada so that he can work more closely with QB Kenny Pickett. Schultz adds that Canada will still be in charge of calling plays for the team and that the team expects this adjustment to make a big difference for them offensively.
