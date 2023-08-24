AFC Notes: Nick Chubb, Matt Canada, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns RB Nick Chubb is hopeful his increased presence in the passing game will keep defenses off-balance after mostly appearing on just first- and second-downs.

“I think it will, not knowing what we’re going to do if I’m in the game,” Chubb said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone. “Last year I was just mostly first, second downs, so it kind of gave them an idea of what we were going to do. But hopefully this year it will be different with me doing more things.”

Chubb doesn’t feel extra pressure going into the 2023 season now that Kareem Hunt is gone and there’s no clear option as his primary backup.

“Not so much. I know those guys behind me are prepared well every day with Coach Stump (Mitchell) and here at practice,” Chubb said. “So I know if anything happens, those guys will be ready to go out there and compete and make plays for this team.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh noted TE Mark Andrews is dealing with an injury, but it’s “nothing serious.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

noted TE is dealing with an injury, but it’s “nothing serious.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Harbaugh feels good about where they’re at at left guard, but the team likely won’t name a starter at this time. Veteran John Simpson has been taking the bulk of the first-team reps at that position for a while. (Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett feels they’ve had a strong offseason program and they are executing OC Matt Canada‘s offense well.

“I am not going to lie, it’s been good,” Pickett said, via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “We have been keeping (the offense) basic, but we just want to keep executing the offense at the level we are. We just want to continue to do that until we get the full playbook. We have been very vanilla, and we are going to do that until it is time to go. We understand it is just the preseason.”

Canada said they’ve been working on some things for their offense this preseason but they must execute in the regular season.

“We aren’t minimizing that there are some things that we are building on and stacking on, but it is just the preseason,” Canada said. “We all know that. Every team we play has agendas and things they want to look at, too.”

Canada added they are pleased with the trajectory of their offense.

“It is a very small sample size,” Canada said. “We are happy with the trajectory we are at with some of the things we wanted to see. When you go out there, you play to be successful, and that’s what we have done. We have experimented and tried different things.”