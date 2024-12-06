AFC Notes: Nick Chubb, Mike Tomlin, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns RB Nick Chubb admitted he’s thought about returning to Pittsburgh where his gruesome knee injury happened last season, but he said he’s just grateful for his recovery.

“That’s pretty much it,” Chubb said, via PFT. “Just going back there and knowing how it was last year, I mean, last time I played there, everything that happened and just being grateful that I’m able to run and play and play football again and move around. And I think more just the gratitude aspect of me being back there and being healthy.”

Ravens

After leaving early in Week 13 with a knee injury, Ravens HC John Harbaugh doesn’t believe WR Rashod Bateman‘s injury to be serious.

“He had treatment today; it’s not a long-term thing,” Harbaugh said, via Ryan Mink and Clifton Brown of the team’s website. “A lot of guys have these kind of things late in the season. The bye week I think will really help a lot.”

Steelers

The Steelers are coming off a high-scoring 44-38 win over the Bengals in Week 13 with 520 yards, which marks their most since 2018. Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said he never wants to be in an offensive shootout and has better expectations for his defense given his background.

“I don’t know that I’m ever comfortable planning to shoot out,” Tomlin said, via the team’s site. “It’s just my background and my expertise. To be quite honest with you, I respect offenses and talented players, and I acknowledge when we’re faced with stiff challenges, but it doesn’t mean that I’ll ever be comfortable in those circumstances. I have certain expectations because of my professional journey on defense, that I expect us to slow those things down and minimize some of that and the rare instances that we don’t. I’m thankful that we have an offense that’s capable of matching it.”

Tomlin was pleased to see their offense respond to an early pick-six and play complimentary football.

“Obviously the game didn’t get started the way that we would like in terms of the pick six, but I just liked the offense’s quick response to that in terms of taking the ball and going back down the field,” Tomlin said. “I thought the offense, in several circumstances, displayed the type of complimentary response that you need from an offense, whether it was a turnover response like that or response to a scoring drive by Cincinnati’s offense, I just love that component of our play that was on display.”

Steelers QB Russell Wilson recorded completions to 10 different receivers against the Bengals. Tomlin thinks his experience has been vital to them.

“Russ’ experience helps with everything you could,” Tomlin said. “Apply that to any discussion. He’s been doing it at a high level for over a decade.”