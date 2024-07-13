AFC Notes: Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, Kyle Hamilton, T.J. Watt, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- According to an ESPN survey, Browns RB Nick Chubb was voted the third-best RB in the NFL.
- A rival AFC executive feels Chubb has a case to be considered the best in the league: “He would be No. 1 for me if healthy. Even though I’m not sure how he’s going to look, he deserves to be high. Even if he’s lacking some explosion in the short term, he still has instincts and good feet. Hopefully that shines through and he gets his power back. He’s such a good player.” (ESPN)
- According to an ESPN survey, Cleveland DE Myles Garrett was voted the best edge rusher in the NFL.
- An AFC executive believes Garrett has always been one of the most elite in the league: “I don’t think he’s changed at all — he just got more help [in 2023] around him, which accentuated his play. He’s always been the same dominant guy.” (ESPN)
Ravens
- According to an ESPN survey, Ravens RB Derrick Henry was voted the ninth-best RB in the NFL.
- A veteran NFL coach doesn’t think Henry’s age is going to slow him as much as other people have said: “He’s a warrior. Just keeps himself in such good physical conditioning with offseason workouts. I don’t see him slowing down over the next two years. He’s a volume back with great size, breaks tackles, has deceptive speed and no one’s really catching him if he gets going. I don’t think he’s lost a step.” (ESPN)
- According to another ESPN survey, Baltimore DT Justin Madubuike was voted the fifth-best DT in the NFL.
- An AFC coordinator was impressed with his work ethic last season: “Mindset and opportunity — the kid put in the work with his body and overall football information. Was locked in all year.” (ESPN)
- In yet another ESPN survey, Ravens S Kyle Hamilton was voted the second-best safety in the NFL.
- An NFC scout highlighted Hamilton’s versatility: “The ultimate Swiss Army knife that was used to in every way possible last season. He was a defender opposing offenses had to be aware of on every snap.” (ESPN)
Steelers
- According to an ESPN survey, Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick was voted the fourth-best safety in the NFL.
- An NFL personnel evaluator feels Fitzpatrick’s alignment hurt his performance in 2023: “He was playing closer to the line of scrimmage this year — not sure why, maybe they needed his leadership and instincts up there, but it hurt his bottom line.” (ESPN)
- According to another ESPN survey, Steelers OLB T.J. Watt was voted the second-best edge rusher in the NFL.
- A high-ranking NFL official said the following about Watt: “He can’t be labeled a high-motor guy — he’s just exceptionally hard to block, probably the hardest in the league. He has technique, power, counters, violence, bend. Everything you want.” (ESPN)
