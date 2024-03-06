AFC Notes: Nico Collins, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson has been back and forth between Indianapolis and Florida to rehab his sprained AC joint in his shoulder this offseason. While there isn’t a timetable for his return yet, HC Shane Steichen said “he’s making really, really good progress.” (Joel A. Erickson)

has been back and forth between Indianapolis and Florida to rehab his sprained AC joint in his shoulder this offseason. While there isn’t a timetable for his return yet, HC said “he’s making really, really good progress.” (Joel A. Erickson) Two charges have been dismissed against Colts TE Andrew Ogletree . He’s currently on the Commissioner Exempt List, and the league will hold its own investigation before reinstating Ogletree. (Joel A. Erickson)

. He’s currently on the Commissioner Exempt List, and the league will hold its own investigation before reinstating Ogletree. (Joel A. Erickson) Washington WR Rome Odunze met with the Colts at the Combine. (Ian Rapoport)

met with the Colts at the Combine. (Ian Rapoport) Aaron Wilson reports the Colts will have a top-30 visit with Arizona State S Chris Edmonds.

Texans

Texans WR Nico Collins is entering the final year of his rookie contract, where he will carry a cap hit of $3.3 million in 2024. Fresh off a career year in 2023, Collins didn’t sound too pressed to get a deal done before the season starts.

“I’m locked into where I feel like I need another year to prove to everybody what I can do,” Collins said, via the Airing it Out podcast. “I’m just learning the game better. But if [the contract extension] comes early, then it comes early.”

“To be honest, I haven’t really talked to my agent about it. I kind of know that it’s the end of my third [year], I’m up for free agency [next year]. But in my head, I’m locked in to where I feel like I need another year to prove to everybody what I can do. You know, ’cause the first two years I had, due to injury, that wasn’t my best me. So, I feel like after this [past] year, I’m kinda like, ‘Alright, I showed them a little bit. Boom.’ So, I feel like this year is going to be a little bit of a better year. Just mentally and physically, I know what to expect.”

Titans

Amidst drastic changes throughout the organization, new Titans GM Ran Carthon talked about how excited he is to be in this position and he vows to prove ownership right.

“You can’t ask for a bigger honor to be bestowed upon you than for an owner to put their trust in you,” Carthon said, via Jim Wyatt. “I want to prove Miss Amy right. I know how much this means to Miss Amy, what this organization means to her and the family. So yeah, I want to prove her right.”

Carthon added, “My No.1 thing is to always give this city and this state something to be proud of, and that’s how I approach every day. Even though contractually I have roster control and these things, Cally and I are still going to make every decision together. Even in the moments that we disagree, we are going to find a way to come to the best resolution because it is not just solely about me, it is not solely about him. It is about making the best decision for the organization, and that’s what we’re going to do.”