AFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Bills, Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the Bills are an intriguing potential landing spot for WR Odell Beckham Jr. in November, with the team checking boxes as a potent offense with a star quarterback and a contending team. There’s also the factor of reuniting with former Rams teammate, DE Von Miller .

Bills HC Sean McDermott said WR Isaiah McKenzie is still in concussion protocol. (Alaina Getzenberg)

said WR is still in concussion protocol. (Alaina Getzenberg) McDermott on the return of CB Tre’Davious White: “When’s he ready to roll, he’ll be out there.” (Getzenberg)

Dolphins

NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe reports Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is still in the beginning stages of the concussion protocol, with the team not completely ruling him out this week, but rather remaining focused on getting him completely healthy.

Jets

The Jets are 3-2 and it’s the first time in a while they’ve had a winning record at any point. Much of their success is due to the young players they’ve drafted in recent years with the hopes they’d develop into building blocks to greater success. First-round CB Sauce Gardner, first-round WR Garrett Wilson and second-round RB Breece Hall have been impact players early on as rookie and Jets HC Robert Saleh shouted out the rest of the 2022 class, too.

“The rookie class has done really, really well,” Saleh said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “And I know he didn’t finish the game, but [first-round DE] Jermaine Johnson has quietly been having a really nice year. [Fourth-round OT] Max Mitchell had been coming along really well. [Fourth-round DE] Micheal Clemons is playing really well, so a lot of guys are playing at a pretty high level for rookies. Now, obviously, they’ve got a long way to go, in terms of just being consistent for four quarters and game-to-game. But you could see where as the game develops and they see more and more, they can download the information in real-time. They get faster and faster, and they show off their explosiveness. It’s encouraging that as games go, they get more explosive, because it tells me that they’re downloading the information and they’re recognizing what they’re seeing during the play. And because of it, they can just play free. But at the same time, the trick is, can we get that from the first quarter on? And that’s gonna come with reps.”

Saleh told the media first-round Johnson does not have a severe ankle injury and is listed as day-to-day. (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Patriots as a darkhorse landing spot for WR Odell Beckham Jr. , pointing out New England did a ton of work on Beckham as a potential free agent signing earlier this offseason. Talks didn’t progress because Beckham wasn’t expected to be healthy until November.

, pointing out New England did a ton of work on Beckham as a potential free agent signing earlier this offseason. Talks didn’t progress because Beckham wasn’t expected to be healthy until November. Beckham has a lot of respect and admiration for Patriots HC Bill Belichick, and Fowler points out the Patriots have the cap space to make a deal work.