AFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns QB Baker Mayfield responded to Odell Beckham Sr.’s tweets about failing to get the ball to his son, Odell Beckham Jr. : “He wants Odell to succeed… I want Odell to succeed.” (Jake Trotter)

Regarding Browns HC Kevin Stefanski saying Beckham Jr. is no longer in their plans, Mayfield said he’d be willing to work with the receiver if he returns this season: “I was pretty much told exactly what you guys heard earlier. If he’s back, then we’ll work through it and do whatever it takes. I can put my ego and pride to the side to win. Because that’s all I care about…” (Jake Trotter)

saying Beckham Jr. is no longer in their plans, Mayfield said he’d be willing to work with the receiver if he returns this season: “I was pretty much told exactly what you guys heard earlier. If he’s back, then we’ll work through it and do whatever it takes. I can put my ego and pride to the side to win. Because that’s all I care about…” (Jake Trotter) Jordan Schultz reports the Saints and Raiders have displayed interest in Beckham, Jr. if released by the Browns. Schultz adds Beckham Jr. still “plans to play” in Week 9 despite being excused from Wednesday’s practice, for whatever that is worth.

Ravens

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said he’s not “overly concerned” that their defense has only forced two interceptions so far this season.

“I’m not overly concerned about the lack of interceptions to be quite honest with you,” said Tomlin, via Teresa Farley of the team’s official site. “We’re playing good ball. The more detail we play with, the more game circumstances that lend itself to the ball getting turned over. We’ll get them. In the meanwhile, we better tackle well. We better get people off blocks and do fundamental things. When you do those things. You’re more opportunistic. We’ve been opportunistic around here in the past, I expect us to continue to be.”

Tomlin is confident that Pittsburgh will begin to create more turnovers as the season progresses.

“We’re not going to change our approach or what we’re doing or who we’re doing it with. We’re going to keep rolling the ball out and playing and knowing that as we get better, as we get more detailed, as we get in hotter game environments, that the environment is going to be ripe for turnovers and we’ve got to capitalize on it then. As we get further down the line and the numbers are still where they are, maybe that’s a discussion for us. But it’s just not a discussion for me. It’s not registering big on my radar as I sit here right now.”