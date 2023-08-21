AFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Elijah Moore, Browns, Patriots, Ravens

Browns

Browns WR Elijah Moore said he has no problem playing running back or lining up anywhere the team wants him to as long as he is involved in the offense.

“Whatever they want me to do, another way to get the ball and score,” Moore said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “So I don’t care how I get it, I just want the ball. Definitely had to get my mind right, going back there, lining up in the backfield, but it’s football. I’ve been playing football since I was little. I get the ball, try to let nobody touch me. That’s it. I play receiver and can do a lot of things. It’s really super fun. I feel like there’s a lot that I can do and I’m grateful that I’m being able to have the opportunity to do it, so I can’t do anything but thank God I’m in this position. The first day I got here, they were showing me what they had a feel for and then I feel like as soon as they saw me practice and see what I got to do, they were just experimenting.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said that Moore will be a big part of the offense and has seemingly no limit on what he can do for the team.

“There’s not really a limit to what he can do,” Stefanski said of Moore. “He’s a very good outside receiver, a very good inside receiver. You can put him in the backfield, put him in the Wildcat. I think there’s really just no shortage of what you can do. And I say that just because of the skillset and because of the intelligence. With lining him up in the backfield, hadn’t done a ton of that. But just if you think about the person and think about the player and what he’s able to handle, we just felt like it’d be something that he can do. Not to say that we will do it every game, or maybe he’ll be there all 50 plays in one game. It’s really by game plan. Elijah is a big part of what we want to do and he’s a big part of who we are. So it’s our job as coaches to find ways to get him involved.”

Patriots

Patriots ILB coach Jerod Mayo spoke to the media about being impressed with rookie DE Keion White.

“That guy is pretty impressive,” Mayo said. “We still have a long way to go. I assume you’re talking about Keion, right? He’s a great athlete, and honestly, he brings a great attitude to the room. He’s honestly more personable in person than we saw on draft night.”