AFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Joe Burrow, Amari Cooper, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he tweaked his calf despite HC Zac Taylor saying that he was planning on going back in the game. Burrow added that he has soreness and the team will wait to see how the injury reacts over the next couple of days. (James Palmer)

Browns

Per Adam Schefter, Browns WR Amari Cooper is considered unlikely to play on tonight against the Steelers due to a groin injury.

is considered unlikely to play on tonight against the Steelers due to a groin injury. Browns Jason Tarver on what LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was able to do this offseason: “He’s been better taking care of the body. Has had better attention to detail, note taking, ability to make corrections on the sideline. He’s playing fast, can even play faster. It’s exciting.” ( LB coachon what LBwas able to do this offseason: “He’s been better taking care of the body. Has had better attention to detail, note taking, ability to make corrections on the sideline. He’s playing fast, can even play faster. It’s exciting.” ( Scott Petrak

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh told reporters that they’re waiting for tests to come back on WR Odell Beckham and EDGE Odafe Oweh, but he doesn’t think either player suffered a major injury.

“I don’t believe either one of those will be serious as it looks right now,” Harbaugh said, via Pro Football Talk.

Beckham left the game with an ankle injury.

Ravens Roquan Smith on beating the Bengals: “It was an amazing victory coming in here, taking over their place. Obviously, the guys talk a lot, don’t have a lot of respect for a lot of individuals. You take that stuff personally.” ( LBon beating the Bengals: “It was an amazing victory coming in here, taking over their place. Obviously, the guys talk a lot, don’t have a lot of respect for a lot of individuals. You take that stuff personally.” ( Jamison Hensley