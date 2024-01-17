AFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Joel Bitonio, Mike Tomlin, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns OL Joel Bitonio expressed confidence in HC Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry after being knocked out by the Texans in the Wildcard Round: “I think Coach Stefanski’s built a culture here…I think Andrew Berry’s built that with the guys he’s brought in…I do think we built something and I hope it’s the start of ‘hey, this is what we do,’” via Camryn Justice.

Ravens

Ravens’ veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr. spoke about his return from his knee injury when with the Rams and said his focus has always been to play in the Super Bowl, once again: “It’s been a long 2 1/2 years. It all boils down to this. You only have four or five days guaranteed left. Everything else, you earn after that,” per Jamison Hensley.

spoke about his return from his knee injury when with the Rams and said his focus has always been to play in the Super Bowl, once again: “It’s been a long 2 1/2 years. It all boils down to this. You only have four or five days guaranteed left. Everything else, you earn after that,” per Jamison Hensley. Ravens WR Zay Flowers (calf), LB Odafe Oweh (ankle), and LB Malik Harrison (groin) all returned to practice for the Ravens on Tuesday. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers

Regarding Steelers HC Mike Tomlin having a year left in his contract and potentially being on the hot seat, OLB T.J. Watt said he wouldn’t want to play for any other coach and Tomlin was a big factor in his contract negotiations.

“I want to play for Mike T,” Watt said, via Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. “It was huge in my contract talks is I don’t want to play for anyone other than Mike T. You guys understand and see in the way I talk about how much I respect and appreciate him as a coach, as a man, as a leader. That’s my endorsement for him.”

Mark Maske reports Tomlin told players and assistant coaches that he intends to continue coaching in 2024.

The University of Nebraska is hiring Steelers offensive assistant coach Glenn Thomas as their QB coach. (Mitch Sherman)