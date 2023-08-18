AFC Notes: Odell Beckham Jr, Myles Murphy, Bengals, Ravens

Bengals
Bengals DC Lou Anarumo said first-round DE Myles Murphy is still trying to learn about situational football as he makes his transition to the NFL.
“Again, I think a lot of those guys, first NFL game, we’ll chalk it up to that,” Anarumo said, via Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News. “Hopefully, we’ll see an improved group when they’re out there as one, but he’s gotten better every day out here. He’s getting better. He’s just gotta shift it into a different gear when he gets out there in the game.”
Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. thinks OC Todd Monken wants their offense to throw more often and find ways to get their playmakers more action.
“I definitely think [Monken] wants to throw the ball, and we’ve got a lot of talented guys,” Beckham said, via ProFootballTalk. “So, I think, just finding ways to get the playmakers the ball in their hands and be an explosive offense — that’s what stands out the most. As things progress — and obviously, we play in September, [so] we still have some time here to work out the kinks and get each and every play and concept down — I think that this will be a very explosive offense. It’s an explosive team, as well. But specifically with the offense, I think that’s the goal, is to be explosive.”
Beckham feels their deep passing attack is “in a good place” at this point of their preseason.
“I think there are always things you can improve on, and that’s just me being a perfectionist — like, I’m always going to say there’s room for improvement,” Beckham said. “But where we’re at today — at this point, whatever day it is in camp — I think we’re in a good place. It’s just about, like I say all the time, just getting one percent better each and every day.”
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes that while the Ravens have had an open competition, QB Tyler Huntley still looks like their top option for the backup quarterback job.
- Zrebiec notes Ravens RB Melvin Gordon has looked like he still has some juice left in the tank but gives the edge to UDFA RB Keaton Mitchell due to his youth for a roster spot.
- Zrebiec says Ravens WR Tylan Wallace‘s proficiency on special teams should give him the edge for the sixth and final receiver spot ahead of Tarik Black, James Proche, and Laquon Treadwell.
- If the Ravens keep just 10 offensive linemen, Zrebiec thinks G Ben Cleveland could be traded to another team for a late-round pick, as he hasn’t gotten any traction despite an opening at left guard.
- Another player in danger of being on the wrong side of the bubble, per Zrebiec, is veteran DL Angelo Blackson, as he’s played well enough to make the team but there might not be enough room for six defensive linemen.
- Zrebiec mentions Ravens LBs Kristian Welch and Del’Shawn Phillips were key special teams contributors last year and LB Josh Ross made the initial roster as an undrafted rookie. However, this year there might only be room for one if the Ravens can keep only five linebackers. Right now Zrebiec gives the edge to Phillips.
- Injuries have clouded the picture in the secondary but Zrebiec projects CBs Arthur Maulet and Kevon Seymour as taking the last two roster spots, with DB Ar’Darius Washington unfortunately on the outside looking in.
