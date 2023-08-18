AFC Notes: Odell Beckham Jr, Myles Murphy, Bengals, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals DC Lou Anarumo said first-round DE Myles Murphy is still trying to learn about situational football as he makes his transition to the NFL.

“Again, I think a lot of those guys, first NFL game, we’ll chalk it up to that,” Anarumo said, via Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News. “Hopefully, we’ll see an improved group when they’re out there as one, but he’s gotten better every day out here. He’s getting better. He’s just gotta shift it into a different gear when he gets out there in the game.”

Odell Beckham Jr Jr

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. thinks OC Todd Monken wants their offense to throw more often and find ways to get their playmakers more action.

“I definitely think [Monken] wants to throw the ball, and we’ve got a lot of talented guys,” Beckham said, via ProFootballTalk. “So, I think, just finding ways to get the playmakers the ball in their hands and be an explosive offense — that’s what stands out the most. As things progress — and obviously, we play in September, [so] we still have some time here to work out the kinks and get each and every play and concept down — I think that this will be a very explosive offense. It’s an explosive team, as well. But specifically with the offense, I think that’s the goal, is to be explosive.”

Beckham feels their deep passing attack is “in a good place” at this point of their preseason.

“I think there are always things you can improve on, and that’s just me being a perfectionist — like, I’m always going to say there’s room for improvement,” Beckham said. “But where we’re at today — at this point, whatever day it is in camp — I think we’re in a good place. It’s just about, like I say all the time, just getting one percent better each and every day.”

Ravens