AFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Kareem Hunt, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

North Carolina Central QB Davius Richard, who participated in the Hula Bowl and HBCU Bowl, has met with the Bengals among other teams. (Ryan Fowler)

Browns

Jeremy Fowler reports that Browns RB Kareem Hunt underwent sports hernia surgery to repair a ruptured adductor after he played through much of the season with an injured groin.

Ravens

Ravens WR Odell Beckham caught three passes for 22 yards in the team’s loss to the Chiefs but told the media that this season showed him he is still capable of playing football. He also mentioned that he would like to return to Baltimore next year as he loves the city and its fans.

“To me, if there is anything I felt about myself — regardless of anybody’s opinion or anything like that — is that I know that I can still play football, and I know that I still have [stuff] in the tank,” Beckham said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s just unfortunate — the way that it went today — because, to me, it’s so much bigger than one person in this room; it was [about] just being able to have that moment with these guys you’ve worked so hard with. So, for me, as far as my future, [I’ll] just take a step back, breathe for a second, pick [my] chin up, just know that life goes on, and we’ll figure out what’s next after that.”

Meanwhile, WR Zay Flowers believed he crossed the goal line, reaching out for it with both hands on the football. However, a review quickly confirmed that Flowers had fumbled the ball. Ravens HC John Harbaugh said that Flowers did what he was taught to do and that the fumble was more caused by Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed rather than something Flowers did.

“Yeah, I thought I did, honestly,” Flowers said of crossing the goal line, via PFT, “But I’ll learn from my mistakes.”

“We coach two hands when you reach for the end zone,” Harbaugh noted. “He had two hands on the ball.”

Flowers threw his helmet in frustration and even caused a cut to his hand when doing so, however, Beckham had a chat with him after the game about keeping his head up after the play.

“[I] was just letting Zay know he’s going to be a special player, and this is a moment in [his] career that [will pass],” Beckham said. “It’s never going to break you; it’s always going to make you. And just being able to be there for him however I can.”