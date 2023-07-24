AFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Nick Chubb, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

According to Scott Petrak, Browns linebackers Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker practiced with the team for the first time since sustaining season-ending injuries last year.

Ravens

Veteran Ravens WR Odell Beckham is finally healthy and taking the field again, noting he is hardly able to hold back his excitement when it comes to making his return since being injured on a touchdown catch in the Super Bowl.

“I’m excited. I’m excited. It’s been a long time having to sit out and watch other people and not get to play,” Beckham said, via the team’s website. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. I think I’ve always been like this, always looking to be motivated, looking to be great. So I think at the end of the day, my story will be about resiliency and just being able to bounce back time after time.”

Steelers

Steelers C Kendrick Green said he’s been able to “lean on” C Mason Cole in order to help his development.

“It’s better this go around because my first year, I didn’t have anybody to lean on,” Green said, via Teresa Varley of the team’s site. “It was my first time doing it. I was kind of thrown out there. Now, Mason (Cole) has played a lot. For me, we can talk about how to approach certain blocks and things like that. He’s done it before. I have, too, but not as well as he has. I’m just trying to see how he does it. Mason has been a big advantage. He’s helped a lot.”

Steelers OL coach Pat Meyer said Green is still learning the center role and points out OL James Daniels and Nate Herbig can also line up at center.

“We have a bunch of guys right now. KG is in there. KG is picking up center right now,” said Meyer. “James can play center. Nate’s in there working reps. We have a bunch of guys that are able to do that, which is fortunate, because sometimes you’re like, ‘Who’s the third?’ We have four or five guys that we have combinations with that can play that position. We’re fortunate that we have guys that have played that spot before that can handle it mentally, too.”

Meyer has seen improvement from Green as a center and the third-year lineman is constantly asking questions.

“I see the improvement,” Meyer said. “Year 1, he was a rookie thrown right in there. He had to learn it and lead it. For a rookie coming in that didn’t feel comfortable, you could watch the film and say he did a lot of good things, too, for him to learn from. Last year, we had him in there and he was competing for a starting guard position and he ended up not winning that job. But I can see the improvement daily on Kendrick. We’ve got good people here that want to compete and want to win. He’s always asking questions, ‘How do we do this?’ I see him talking to Mason all the time. ‘How would you approach this block? Why?’ Stuff like that for a young guy like Kendrick is invaluable to have a guy like Mason helping him grow.”