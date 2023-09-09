AFC Notes: Odell Beckham, Tee Higgins, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

The Bengals and WR Tee Higgins were reportedly never close to finalizing a contract extension this offseason. Tyler Boyd feels Higgins got the “short end of the stick” on his contract negotiations, per Ben Baby.

Ian Rapoport reports Browns CB Denzel Ward cleared the league’s concussion protocol and will play in Week 1.

Ravens WR Odell Beckham acknowledged that there will be some emotions as he returns to the field this weekend.

“The whole thing feels like a reset for me,” Beckham said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “There’s been a lot of like deja vu moments of little things happened. It just kind of feels reminiscent of my rookie year in a sense — just the feeling of the excitement that I have to play football and just a new opportunity, a new life. So I don’t know what to expect, but I’m excited.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh knows the preparation Beckham has put into his return and said that he won’t be on a snap count for the season opener.

“He’s very aware of the fact that he hasn’t played in a long time and how excited he is and how much he’s put into getting himself back to this point,” Harbaugh said. “When you commit so much, you make so many sacrifices, you work so hard, you know that those are investments that are made with your time, your energy, your effort and your emotions. I know he is looking for that to pay off.”

Harbaugh declined to name their primary backup between Tyler Huntley or Josh Johnson : “We’re just very blessed to have three really good quarterbacks and have two guys that are very capable of doing the [No. 2 QB] job,” per Jamison Hensley.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quad) said he's taking things day-by-day but is feeling improved: "I'm feeling good. I'm obviously taking some time off and just slowly working back in. It's one of those things that's been a little tricky, but I'm feeling better and running around. Just day-by-day getting better and we'll see what happens." (Hensley)