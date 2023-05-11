AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Austin Ekeler, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Former Broncos and current Jets OL Billy Turner spoke about last season’s struggles and felt they had everything needed to be successful after acquiring Russell Wilson, but things just didn’t work out as expected.

“Just because you bring in certain people and expectation levels raise, that doesn’t equate to success… We weren’t good at all. I’m just going to be honest with you, we were shit. We had everything in our core to be a great team, we did, but we were not. It’s just how it is,” said Turner, via MadDogRadio.

As for the dynamics between former HC Nathaniel Hackett and Wilson, Turner doesn’t think either person deserves blame for last year’s problems and the team just couldn’t figure out how to mold together throughout the season.

“I think it had something to do with it, 100 percent, but it definitely wasn’t the total reason for the downfall and how our season ended up in Denver. It’s easy to point the finger at Nathaniel Hackett or Russell Wilson… but it’s not entirely either of those people’s fault. Our margin for error was super small. We had a lot of one-score games that we didn’t figure out how to pull it out… There’s things that were going on in that building that we couldn’t figure out as a team and we just could not figure out how to gel on the field,” said Turner.

Chargers

Chargers GM Tom Telesco had no updates to offer on the situation involving RB Austin Ekeler, saying the team still has no interest in moving him, despite allowing their star running back to seek a trade.

“Nothing’s changed,” Telesco said on The Rich Eisen Show. “His situation is unique. I completely understand that which is why we kind of allowed them to kind of look and see if there was anything out there. We had no intent, no interest of trading him, but fully knowing his situation to go ahead and do it.”