AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Nik Bonitto, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto said he’s in contract discussions with the team but said that he’s letting his agent handle the negotiations.

“Yeah, I mean, those type of talks are happening right now, but I kind of just keep that with my agent — just let him handle that,” Bonitto said, via Broncos Wire. “My focus is just winning and trying to get a championship. The edge market is kind of crazy right now, just knowing that everybody’s getting these big deals and it’s only getting bigger and bigger. Luckily for me, I’m in a good position right now where the market’s kind of in my favor.”

Broncos HC Sean Payton on WR Courtland Sutton‘s contract situation: “There’s a number of guys, you’re going to ask me about a few contracts, they’re all being worked on. It’s something we would never discuss with you. And those guys are getting work done. There’s been good communication and I’m going to leave at that.” (Mike Klis)

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is still just 29 years old, but admitted that he has a better understanding of his body and is planning for longevity as his thirtieth birthday approaches.

“It’s been a fun run,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “We’ve had a lot of great players in this building, a lot of great people and so it makes it enjoyable to come to work every single day. I still have some guys with me that have been there the whole time and then adding new guys gives you a new juice and a new spirit to go out there and be even better. There are a lot of young guys now so just trying to relate to them as much as I can but at the same time, I’m still not 30 yet so I feel like I can for at least right now.”

“More than anything I have a better understanding of my body,” Mahomes added. “I know the extra amount of recovery stuff I need to do, how to feel my best on a day-to-day basis. Obviously I probably bounced back a little bit quicker when I was younger but at the same time, I have a better plan and a better standard that I hold myself to on a day-to-day basis so I can be ready for every single practice.”

The Chiefs announced the promotion of several individuals on their staff, including Mike Bradway and Chris Shea to Assistant GM, Ryne Nutt and Tim Terry to VP of Player Personnel, and Mike Richards to Director of Football Research and Development.

and to Assistant GM, and to VP of Player Personnel, and to Director of Football Research and Development. Kansas City has also hired Dru Grigson as Senior College and Pro Scouting Executive, and Sarah Pollack as a Football Data Science Fellow.

Raiders

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady was asked if he is included in the decision-making for the team, but noted that he is confident in the staff and is simply a helpful voice to owner Mark Davis, GM John Spytek, and HC Pete Carroll.

“Well, I’m just a limited partner, so Mark’s the boss,” Brady told Paul Gutierrez of the team’s website. “And then Pete does his job and Spy does his job and, I think, we trust them to make the right decisions. I’m there as a great sounding board for anything they want to do. And, again, just trying to contribute in the ways that I can to help the team be the best they can be, on and off the field. We’ve got a great group of people. I love Mark. He’s done an incredible job getting the team to Vegas, getting the stadium built. Pete is new this year; he’s got a big role to play. And so does John Spytek. And we’re trying to do the right things every day. So that’s what we’re trying to do.”

“They’ve worked together very well, and there’s a lot of decisions that are made,” Brady added on Spytek and Carroll. “Winning games in September starts with what happens in February, March, and April, when no one’s really watching. They’ve been hard at work. And our goal is to, you know, win a lot of football games. You’ve got to work hard at it, and it’s all earned, and we’ve got a tough division. There’s a lot of good opponents we face. But it’s going to be up to the guys and their daily commitment to doing the right things.”