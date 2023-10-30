AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Sean Payton, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

The Broncos were able to get a big win over the Chiefs on Sunday, ending 16 straight losses to Kansas City.

After the game, QB Russell Wilson told reporters that this win “meant a lot.”

“Every win in the National Football League is a good one,’’ Wilson said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “But this one meant a lot. Winning matters and this one meant a lot, obviously. I know there’s been a lot of tough times over the years here with the Chiefs. It’s a really good football team on that side. Obviously, they’re champions and everything else, but we had a great week of practice. We knew that we could come out and win this football game and play great in front of our fans. Just to win, beat the Chiefs at home in front of our fans [and] in front of Broncos Country. The crowd was amazing tonight, and they brought us that extra energy when guys made plays on defense, guys made plays on offense, special teams. It was an amazing team effort and there’s nothing better than winning.”

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton is happy to have broken his 16-game losing streak but knows the team will have bigger games ahead of them, as does veteran S Justin Simmons.

“It’s an important game for us. It wasn’t streak-driven,” Payton said, via NFL.com. “It was important for us to play well before the bye (week). Getting our third win — we dug ourselves in a hole. Obviously, we’re playing a good team…. There were a lot of things to look at that were positive. We’re going to play in bigger games than that, but it is a division game, and I’m glad we won.”

“I get from the outside looking in, you look at it as a fan base and things like that, that there is this streak and everybody wants to talk about it,” Simmons added. “But literally, each and every year, it is a new team. It is a new head coach, a new staff in general. You come into this, like I told you guys heading into this week, we’re only 0-1 (against the Chiefs this season). We lost to them on Thursday night two weeks ago, and we’re coming into this game expecting to win. It’s a new team, it’s a new look, and that is kind of how it is. I know some guys have been here, myself obviously the longest, have been here and have faced them multiple times, but it is a new team. It is a new year, and that is kind of the mindset you have to have going into it. Really happy we won. That is a heck of a team, we know that watching them. It just feels good to win.”

Payton on the trade deadline: “We are not even remotely shopping anyone. Have people called, sure they have? And typically the buyer wants people to know they called, not the seller? We are looking at next opponent.” ( Troy Renck

Chiefs

The Chiefs suffered a disappointing loss to the Broncos on Sunday. After the game, Patrick Mahomes told reporters that he fully expects their future opponents to try to replicate what the Broncos did to keep them in check.

“Teams are going to replicate it and try to find different versions of it,” Mahomes said, via Pro Football Talk. “Two of the last three weeks they’ve seen the Broncos stifle our offense.”

The Chiefs travel to Germany this weekend to take on the Dolphins and Mahomes knows they need to be at their best for the matchup.

“We try to do whatever we can to bounce back. That’s all we can do. We’ll learn from our mistakes in this game and try to be better going into Germany this week and try to get the momentum back in our favor. Obviously, today wasn’t our day, but we can continue to get better and better,” Mahomes said.