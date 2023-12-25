AFC Notes: Patrick Peterson, Deshaun Watson, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson gave an update on his progress from season-ending shoulder surgery.

“Everything is right on track,” he said via BrownsZone.com’s Scott Petrak. “Everything is going just how we wanted to do this past month and the shoulder is feeling really, really good. So just going to continue to work at it one day at a time and take it from there.”

Ravens

Patriots OT Trent Brown said he’s happy for rookie QB Malik Cunningham and said Baltimore is the perfect place for him to end up.

“It’s funny because I told him months ago if they ever called, if anybody, that’s the team where he should go,” Brown said, via PFT. “It was almost like I saw it coming. And that’s really good for him to actually get a real chance to play his real position.”

Brown expressed his frustration with how the team handled Cunningham this season.

“I mean, probably the most exciting drive we had in that stadium was against Houston in preseason games this season,” Brown said. “Like, my guy couldn’t even get a red jersey.”

Steelers

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson ended up playing at safety for Pittsburgh on Saturday against the Bengals with all the absences the team had at the position. Some corners wouldn’t want to switch around midseason like that but Peterson embraced the move.

“I feel like this is a great move for me at this stage of my career,” he said via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We have good corners who can be a cornerstone for this team. This could be my second career.”

Peterson and the team have discussed a permanent move to safety at some point to prolong his career as well.

“Position flexibility and his willingness and ability to do that really has allowed us to function,” Tomlin said. “But given a normal cycle in terms of preparedness, it’s going to be less of an issue.”