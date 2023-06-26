AFC Notes: Patrick Surtain, Quentin Johnston, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Veteran Broncos safeties Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons commented on the leadership that CB Patrick Surtain Jr. brings to the team.

“You talk to Pat and he has that way about him,” Jackson said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “I do sometimes forget when I’m talking to him how young he is. Because he doesn’t sound that way, act that way. You talk to Pat, and he’s like a 10-, 12-year guy in that moment. It just shows you what he could be. Because physically there aren’t many guys I’ve ever seen who can do what he can do.”

“Pat is just doing a great job being himself, and he’ll do a great job in that aspect. You’re talking about one of the best corners in the league,” Simmons added. “Guys will just naturally follow you. I’m biased, I’m with Pat every day, I see how he breaks down film, I see how he effortlessly matches certain concepts, and it’s a lot harder for others. It’s honestly just pure joy being able to work with him. It makes my job so much easier. He’s going to be doing that for years and years to come.”

Also weighing in on Surtain’s intelligence and corner skills was Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy.

“Just how smart he is, just understanding route concepts and stuff like that, being in the right position all the time, his length, make-up speed, there’s no other guy like Pat,” Jeudy said. “You’re going against the best DB in the NFL. … Ain’t no DB that’s like Pat in my opinion.”

“It’s basically leading by example, but also coaching guys up, especially the young guys,” Surtain noted. “That’s how I look at it. I thought about a lot of things, and you want to be a leader to help us. Help us win games, help us be better, at the end of the day that’s why I do it. I don’t try to get into all that. I focus on trying to perfect my craft, focus on what I need to do, and just be able to work toward some success.”

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert called first-round WR Quentin Johnson a “playmaker” and expects him to have a big season in 2023.

“He’s a playmaker. He’s going to make a lot of plays for us,” Herbert said, via ProFootballTalk. “He showed up and we knew early that we’ve got a special guy out there. He’s done a great job picking up the offense so far. He’s young, but he’s going to be something special. So, it’s been fun to watch him so far.”

Chiefs

Chiefs LG Joe Thuney is adjusted to working with LT Donovan Smith and communicating so that the two are on the same page.

“Donovan (Smith) has been great. (He’s) getting the playbook,” Thuney said, via Chiefs Wire. “And just when you come to a new team, just learning the playbook. But we’re just communicating a ton, talking, seeing how we (both) see the game and stuff like that. You know, just working together, day by day. But he’s done a great job.”