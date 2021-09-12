AFC Notes: Patriots, Raiders, Ravens

Patriots The Patriots looked to be ready to take the lead against the Dolphins late in the fourth quarter, but RB Damien Harris lost a fumble in the red zone. Harris told reporters that he simply needs to do better in terms of taking care of the ball in big moments.

“It’s just a tough play,” Harris said, via PatriotsWire.com. “Obviously, I have to do a better job holding onto the ball in a critical situation like that, but it’s a long season. I’m not going to let this mistake define me, so I’m just ready to move forward.”

“What’s important to me is the fact that we didn’t win the game, first and foremost. The play that happened — I’m ready to move on,” Harris added. “It’s a tough play. It’s a part of the game, but I hold myself accountable. I’m going to continue to do that.”

Raiders The Raiders officially downgraded RB Josh Jacobs to questionable for Monday’s game against the Ravens with an illness.

Raiders The Raiders officially downgraded RB Josh Jacobs to questionable for Monday's game against the Ravens with an illness.

Raiders' GM Mike Mayock appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to talk about his expectations for the team this season: "If we don't win more games, I am probably going to be back there sitting next to you. I am not big on the elephant in the room, Rich. I'm 63 and I am pretty pragmatic. I knew what I was getting into. I have been a football person my whole life, and at the end of the day, you either win enough games or you don't. And for me, I think we're getting to a critical juncture. We gotta win some games." (Vic Tafur)

Jon Gruden on LG Richie Incognito's injury: "I don't think he's going to play…I think there's a good chance for him to play in the next game." (Paul Gutierrez)

Raiders' OC Greg Olson commented on the team's comfortability with G John Simpson: "We're happy with his progress. Again, he was the strongest player on our team, testing-wise, when he came back this summer. He's gotten a lot of experience and reps because of Richie's injury. So, we feel comfortable there… and again, we talked about the depth that we have in the inside, and [Simpson] provided us with great depth and now he provides us with a starter." (Gutierrez)

Ravens Ravens' OC Greg Roman on the team's running back situation: "You really got to get into sprint mode. Give them as much foundation as you can and just kind of coach as you go. We kind of call it 'country coaching.' You're coaching in the hallway, in the cafeteria, everywhere." (Jamison Hensley)

Roman on RB Ty'Son Williams being the starter for Week 1: "We feel great about Ty'Son. He's done nothing but impress." (Hensley)