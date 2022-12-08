AFC Notes: Patriots, Texans, Titans

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick explained that his game plan offensively will vary week by week depending on what his opponent’s weaknesses are and how he can exploit them.

“Every week, we’re trying to win,” Belichick said, via Patriots Wire. “So whatever that is, that’s what it is. Whatever plays we call this week are to try to win. Whatever plays we called last week, they were to try to win. Whatever plays we called the week before, that’s what that was. Or last year, or two years ago, or five years ago, or 20 years ago. You can like them or not like them or whatever — I get that. But whatever we’ve done, it’s been to try to be as productive as we can and to try to beat whichever team we were playing. So whether that’s conservative, not conservative, the same, different — whatever it is, that’s what the intent of all of it is. That’s what it always is, so that’s not going to change. What they’ll be, I don’t know, but it’s a combination of what they do, what we do, what we think we can do. Any idea can be a bad idea if you can’t execute it, so if you can execute it, then it’s potentially a good idea. If you can’t do it, then it’s not going to work. If your team physically can’t do whatever it is you’re trying to do for whatever reason, then it’s probably not a good idea. Find something that you think you can do and that’s a good way to attack your opponent, then probably it’s worth talking about.”

Texans

Texans LB Blake Cashman ‘s one-year extension included $850,000 in guarantees, with $500,000 of that from his base salary and $350,000 in a signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

The deal was worth $1.8 million in new money in total, with a $1.1 million total base salary, up to $300,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a $50,000 workout bonus.

Texans OC Pep Hamilton thinks that QB Davis Mills spending the last two games on the bench was an opportunity for him to “recalibrate” himself: “It was an opportunity for him to recalibrate fundamentally.” (Aaron Wilson)

Hamilton said that potentially being without WRs Brandin Cooks (calf) and Nico Collins (foot) in Week 14 against the Cowboys will be a "tremendous challenge" for them: "Without a doubt, it will be a tremendous challenge." (Aaron Wilson)

Aaron Wilson writes that Cooks is expected to miss Week 14 and Collins is "trending toward" being out as well.

Titans

Titans DC Shane Bowen said ILB Monty Rice (Achilles) is improving each week and is excited to see him in Week 14: “[He] is getting more comfortable each week. He’s been improving, and will be good to see him on Sunday.” (Jim Wyatt)

Bowen thinks OLB Bud Dupree was productive in Week 13 and is hopeful he can make more plays going forward: "[He] did some good things vs Eagles, and hopefully that can continue. We need him, and hopefully down the stretch we can get more plays from him." (Jim Wyatt)

Titans OC Todd Downing said that LT Dennis Daley has been too "inconsistent" over the last few games: "Dennis Daley falls into category of being inconsistent the last few weeks. Has shown flashes of good, but has also had lapses." (Jim Wyatt)

Downing added that OT Le'Raven Clark has been competing for a larger role.

has been competing for a larger role. The Titans re-signed DE Sam Okuayinonu to the practice squad. (Jim Wyatt)