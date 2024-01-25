AFC Notes: PIT OC Candidates, Mike Macdonald, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

In a statement on the team website announcing the official promotion of QB coach Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator, Bengals HC Zac Taylor said he was excited to see Pitcher get an expanded role.

“I’m excited for Dan and his opportunity to increase his role on our staff,” Taylor said. “He has excelled in his job of helping develop our quarterbacks over the past five years. He has been a top contributor to our scheme and that role will now increase. I look forward to seeing him continue to grow in this new position.”

Interestingly, the Bengals also included a statement from QB Joe Burrow in the announcement, which is a sign of how much influence he wields in Cincinnati.

“Our relationship is as good as it gets,” Burrow said. “I wouldn’t be the player I am today without him. He’s been preparing for this for years. He takes his job very seriously and does it with a lot of passion.”

Ravens

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald has been a buzzy head coaching candidate thanks to his work with Baltimore’s defense over the past two years, and his scheme looks like it could be the next en vogue system in the NFL. Former colleague and current Michigan DC Jesse Minter described what he thinks sets the system he and Macdonald run apart.

“I think there’s a perfect combination of what you play and how you play,” Minter said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “I think a lot of coaches lose that. For some people, it’s all about scheme. For some people, it’s all about effort and fundamentals. But having been in Baltimore, to me, it’s a perfect combination. You often hear the term, ‘Play like a Raven.’ That means 11 guys on the field playing together.”

Steelers

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor writes Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said he planned to go outside the organization to hire a new offensive coordinator this offseason.

He described some of what he's looking for in a candidate: "I want us to be versatile and dynamic. Obviously, we've got to score more points. I want to be able to keep defenses off-balance."

Tomlin added finding someone who can help get the best out of QB Kenny Pickett is also a priority: “This game is quarterback-driven. Offenses are quarterback-driven. And so, their expertise in that area is a significant component of the search from my perspective.”

is also a priority: “This game is quarterback-driven. Offenses are quarterback-driven. And so, their expertise in that area is a significant component of the search from my perspective.” Pryor writes some candidates to keep an eye on include Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy, Panthers OC Thomas Brown, 49ers pass game coordinator Klint Kubiak, Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell, former Browns OC Alex Van Pelt, former Falcons HC Arthur Smith, former Bills OC Ken Dorsey and former Bears OC Luke Getsy.

