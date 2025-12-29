AFC Notes: Quinn Ewers, Aaron Glenn, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Quinn Ewers led the Dolphins to a win over the Buccaneers in his second career start, putting up impressive numbers that included two touchdowns and no interceptions, something that impressed HC Mike McDaniel.

“I think Quinn played a very good game with what we asked him to do,” McDaniel said, via DolphinsWire.com. “He was very responsible but aggressive with the football. I think Quinn’s very authentic, and I think in positions of leadership, it’s very important. Don’t let the Texas twang in his speech fool you. This dude is very, very, very smart, very on it, and he’s very comfortable when he’s playing the position. You can see that. He sees the field. He’s aggressive, and he’s not scared. He goes out and competes. I think it’s more of who he is that is a big part of who he is. He’s a football player. So that personality in the locker room is the same as it is on the field.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn continues to answer questions about his job and his relationship with team owner Woody Johnson following the blowout loss to the Patriots.

“I do know there’s a belief in me,” Glenn said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I do know I believe in him and that’s why I’m glad I took this job is because of ownership and what he’s about, what [general manager Darren Mougey] is about and what this organization is about. I always talk about how we come out and we play with effort. Today was probably one time I feel like our effort wasn’t as good I would want to be. And that’s just me not BS-ing you guys…I’m disappointed. I know he’s disappointed. So now we have to figure out what do we do and make sure we get over that hump and move forward.”

Glenn on his message to Johnson: “Woody knows I’m not going to Bs him about anything at all. We’re always going to be straightforward with each other. The No. 1 thing is we have to get better. What are those things we have to do to get better? We put our heads together and figure out what steps we have to take.” “I do know there’s a belief in me and I have a belief in him.” (Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Patriots DT Christian Barmore had some strong words for Jets OT Armand Membou after what he perceived to be dirty play from the opposing offensive lineman.

“I respect this game. I respect every player, whoever I play again. I never do dirty stuff like that. I don’t care if you’re getting your ass whooped like that. Play better,” Barmore said, via MassLive.com. “That’s some dirty (expletive) right there. I told him to meet me at the locker room. I said, if not the locker room, come see me on the field. I’m saying, go tell him and go get him. I’m ready. Where’s your locker room at? Tell me where your locker room at?”

“You all need to see the tape, what that o-lineman did, No. 70. You should all see what he did,” Barmore continued. “The play was already over, blown whistle, I’m about to get up, no 70, I don’t know his name, he literally dove on my back. Like, he put his whole body weight (on me) doing some dirty stuff. So I got up and was about to (fight), and my coach came out and calmed me down.Coach Vrabes talked to me, told me he had seen it, and he was telling me we were going to do anything to hurt the team. I said, ‘You’re right. I’m not going to hurt the team,’ so I moved on from it. I appreciate him a lot. He’s been in the trenches. He’s been in the game. He understands it. The words he said made me relax, so I cooled down.”