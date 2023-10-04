AFC Notes: Randy Gregory, J.C. Jackson, Chris Jones, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin made an impact on teammates and coaches and wound up making the 53-man roster after going undrafted out of Youngstown State. He drew praise from HC Sean Payton after his big performance in Week 4.

“He’s done a ton of good things … he was outstanding,” Payton said, via BroncosWire.com. “He’s hard to tackle. Good in space. Hit the screen for a touchdown. Made some big runs. We’ll keep expanding his role.”

Mike Klis reports that Broncos DE Randy Gregory felt the team was not a good fit for him after losing playing time to younger players. Gregory then asked for a release, which was granted today by Payton.

Chargers

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Patriots and Chargers are reworking CB J.C. Jackson's contract as part of their trade, with his remaining $9.33 million salary being converted into a signing bonus and the Patriots covering around $1.5 million of the deal.

Chiefs

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler talked to a number of league executives in an early look-ahead to free agency and they pegged Chiefs DT Chris Jones as someone who’s setting himself up for a lucrative payday.

as someone who’s setting himself up for a lucrative payday. Jones has hit the ground running with 3.5 sacks in three games after a questionable holdout cost him Week 1. Some execs told Fowler a three-year, $90 million deal, or something close to it, could be Jones’ reward in free agency if he keeps this up.

Fowler adds Kansas City has some flexibility to potentially extend CB L’Jarius Sneed after failing to extend Jones but he’s also setting himself up to do well in free agency.