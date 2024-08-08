AFC Notes: Rashee Rice, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders QB Battle

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton believes first-round QB Bo Nix was one of the best passers in this past draft but wants people to give him ample time before casting judgment. Payton has loved his ability to improvise but isn’t going to rush him into seeing the field.

“My evaluation of him, I was so much different in where I saw this list [of quarterbacks],” Payton said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “We spent a ton of time on all these guys. You trust your evaluation and you hope you’re in a position to draft a player. Let’s not worry about where we’re taking him. Let’s worry about where he’ll be in three years. … Is it different coaching a first-round pick? Yeah. It’s different in that sense of when you take someone at 12, [it’s different than] when we signed Brees from the Chargers. That was an uneventful signing.”

“It still has to be what’s best for this team to start the season. Now the good news is he’s coming in and really opened it up. You talk to defensive coaches or anybody that’s been at these practices like, Holy cow, this guy can get the ball down the field. This guy’s got really good arm talent. It’s just getting acclimated to the calls. [And to complement that], there’s so much he can do off-schedule.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious injury, and six counts of a collision involving injury. He did not offer any comments on the ongoing legal case and declined to say if he has heard anything from the NFL about a possible suspension.

“It’s a legal process, and my team is handling that,” Rice said. “I’m focused on being the best person I can be so we can dominate. Just continuing to surround myself with people that I want to be like and just continue to surround myself with people that allow me to grow.”

Raiders

Raiders Antonio Pierce has not decided who will start as quarterback against the Vikings but said that HChas not decided who will start as quarterback against the Vikings but said that Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell will play a quarter each and will alternate who starts the following week. ( andwill play a quarter each and will alternate who starts the following week. ( Paul Gutierrez