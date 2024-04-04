AFC Notes: Rashee Rice, Jim Harbaugh, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said he’s having the best start to a coaching job throughout his career in Los Angeles after hiring a strong coaching staff and being successful in free agency.

“They’ve been great. This is just true, it’s been the best damn job I’ve ever had to start out with,” Harbaugh said, via NFL.com. “I hope that it ends that way, but it’s been a tremendous start. Hiring coaches, free agency — that’s not just one day, that goes for a while — getting ready for the draft. Really excited about the coaching staff and the amount of work that has been produced over the last month and a half. It’s been a lot, they’ve done a great job. It’s been locked, cocked, ready to rock, just needed the players to come in, and we got that today. It’s been really good.”

Los Angeles opened Phase One of their offseason program this week. Harbaugh said there is a “new lift and energy” around the locker room.

“It just feels good,” Harbaugh said. “It’s like the start of the new year — Happy New Year. That’s the way that it feels. It’s like that first day of school, or a family reunion, or homecoming. It just feels like there is a new lift and energy in the building. I see that eagerness in the players. Maybe that’s just because I’m so eager, but I truly see it, an eagerness with our guys. A good first day.”

ECU DB Julius Wood said he will have an official visit with the Chargers this month. (Zavier Gussett)

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is coordinating with authorities and cooperating within their investigation, his lawyer said in a statement.

“His thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday. Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly,” Rice’s attorney Royce West wrote, via PFT.

Furman OL Jake Johanning has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Chiefs. (Cole Neely)

Raiders

ECU DB Julius Wood said he will have an official visit with the Raiders this month. (Zavier Gussett)

has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Raiders. (Cole Neely) South Dakota State OL Garrett Greenfield had an official visit with the Raiders. (Tristen Kuhn)

had an official visit with the Raiders. (Tristen Kuhn) Nebraska DB Omar Brown has an official visit scheduled with the Raiders. (Darren Wolfson)