AFC Notes: Rhamondre Stevenson, Stefon Diggs, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills Bills HC Sean McDermott said WR Stefon Diggs has done everything asked of him and the two are in a “great spot.” “There are a lot of things out there that aren’t accurate,” McDermott said, via PFT. “Let me be clear: Stef did everything that he was asked to do. He was here Monday, he executed his physical on time. Stef reported yesterday, Tuesday, and reported for meetings, at which time we had a great conversation, great communication. We got to a point yesterday where we just felt like we all needed a break and some space. So I gave Stef permission to get some space and head out, and then picked up those conversations after practice. So let me make it clear, it was not Stef leaving unexcused. He was excused by me. And so those conversations got us to what I think and believe is a great spot.”

Dolphins

Dolphins OC Butch Barry speaks highly of OL Austin Jackson as the two are working together for the first time this offseason.

“He’s been awesome to work with,” Barry said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “He really has. He’s been very intentional in everything that we try to do. He’s taking the approach, the process, the standard that we’re trying to go about it and he’s embraced it. And look, it’s not going to be perfect. No player plays the perfect game. No player has the perfect practice. But he has intentionality in everything he’s trying to do. And he comes with an emphasis every day. Every day, he has an emphasis on what he wants to get better at, and as a coach that’s all you can ever ask for.”

Patriots

The Patriots are infamous for being one of the most committee-focused teams when it comes to divvying up the snaps in their backfield. But last year RB Rhamondre Stevenson ended up basically becoming a three-down back due to injuries, and this offseason New England hasn’t added many notable names despite the loss of veteran RB Damien Harris. It’s set up again to be Stevenson’s backfield.

“With Damien gone, like, it was me and him at first, even though we’ve got the younger backs coming up and things like that, but I kind of know this is going to be my backfield,” he said via the Athletic’s Steve Buckley. “Since I’ve been drafted here, I’ve thought I was going to become that.”

Stevenson added he’s looking to take a step forward with some of the things being a three-down back entails, like being the veteran leader of the running back room and preparing his body for the toll of the season.

“I’m not the oldest guy in the room,” said Stevenson, “but with the most experience in the Patriots organization, in that room, I kind of feel obligated to pass it down, just like James White did, Brandon Bolden did, Damien Harris did. I feel that obligation to lead the younger group now.”