AFC Notes: Rico Dowdle, Elgton Jenkins, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- Browns OL Elgton Jenkins on leaving the Packers: “Nature of the business. Just glad to be a Brown and ready to win some games.” (Jackson)
- Jenkins on Cleveland’s current roster: “The record last year doesn’t show the team that we have.” (Petrak)
- Jenkins continued: ‘I plan on being here (for start of offseason program) and ready for the season.’ (Grossi)
- When asked by reporters which position he would play, Jenkins replied: “I’m open to playing whatever (position) to help the team.” (Jenkins)
- Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. will take a 30 visit with the Browns. (Ryan Fowler)
Ravens
- Ravens TE Durham Smythe signed a one-year, $3 million contract that included a $1.5 million signing bonus, a $1.5 million base salary, and $500,000 guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)
- Ravens G John Simpson signed a three-year, $30 million deal that includes a $10.5 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.5 million (guaranteed), $8 million ($5.5 million guaranteed), and $10 million. (Over The Cap)
- Ravens GM Eric DeCosta added that the team and QB Lamar Jackson ran out of time to get an extension. But he said that they are still hopeful of reaching an agreement. (Zrebiec)
- Illinois G Josh Gesky met with the Ravens at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Steelers
- New Steelers RB Rico Dowdle plans to bring the physicality, saying he will “improve his will” on offense: “Since I was little, I always took pride in that. When you were little, you saw people get truck sticked….and that’s always something I wanted to take pride in.” (Farabaugh)
- Dowdle believes he and RB Jaylen Warren can both be three-down backs for Pittsburgh. (Farabaugh)
- Dowdle has a past relationship with HC Mike McCarthy and cited it as a “major factor” in his decision to sign with the Steelers. (Pryor)
- Steelers WR Michael Pittman Jr. says he fits the mentality of the team: “(The trade) got me fired up. I feel like Pittsburgh is my style of football. That tough, smashmouth, gritty, I think I just fit in perfectly here.” (Farabaugh)
- Penn State TE Khalil Dinkins visited the Steelers, but doesn’t count toward the 30 limit as a local prospect. (Mike DeFabo)
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