AFC Notes: Riley Moss, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos DB Riley Moss commented on returning from his knee injury, as well as the team’s loss on Saturday night to the Bengals.

“Obviously, like today sometimes you eat a sh** sandwich and you’ve got to own it,’’ Moss said after the loss to the Bengals, via Mike Klis. “And, you know, this isn’t the first time it’s happened in my career and it’s probably not going to be the last and the great ones are able to come back and be gritty and push through. And that’s what I’m going to do and I know that’s what everyone on this team is going to do.”

Moss knew he would be purposely targeted by the Bengals offense heading into the game, as he plays on the opposite side of CB Patrick Surtain, who is considered one of the best in the league.

“I go out there expecting that every game,’’ Moss stated. “My standard is to make the plays and I was unable to do that a couple of times and I own up to that. I’ll take that to the chin. But I’m not going to get discouraged because we have more football to play. There’s no pressure. I think we should go about this like we have nothing to lose and play free like we were doing when we were on a little win streak. I’m excited. I think we’ve got a great group of guys to handle adversity. And this one hurts. You put so much time and effort into the season and then to go out like that, it sucks. But glass half full, we’ve got another opportunity next week and we’ve got to be ready to roll.”

Chargers

Per Adam Schefter, Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh will receive a $1 million playoff bonus after the team clinched a playoff spot last week.

Raiders

Raiders TE Brock Bowers broke Mike Ditka ‘s NFL rookie record for receiving yards by a tight end (1,088) on Sunday, a record that stood for 63 years. (Albert Breer)

broke ‘s NFL rookie record for receiving yards by a tight end (1,088) on Sunday, a record that stood for 63 years. (Albert Breer) Bowers is also now one of eight tight ends in league Puka Nacua. history to record 105 receptions in a single season and broke the record for receptions by a rookie held by Rams WR