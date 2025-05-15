AFC Notes: RJ Harvey, Brashard Smith, Omar Norman-Lott, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos RB RJ Harvey is hoping to live up to the expectations of his new HC Sean Payton and measure up to some of Payton’s past running backs, such as Darren Sproles and Alvin Kamara.

“Definitely want to be like those guys,” Harvey told reporters Saturday, via NFL.com. “Like Darren Sproles, he went crazy with the Saints. Kamara, too. I want to be better than those guys, so I’m going to work every day, get better, just prove myself to all the vets and the coaches. I want to make an immediate impact in this league.”

“Well, he’s going to play on third down, but he could play on third down where the tight end is in protection opposite,” Payton noted. “There’s a lot we can do relative to really suit his strengths. … If you watch his stature, he’s put together pretty well.”

Chiefs

Chiefs seventh-round RB Brashard Smith believes he can contribute quickly as a rookie because of his skills as a receiver and running back.

“Not a lot of running backs have receiver skills and running back skills,” said Smith, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “So I feel like just coming in I could contribute for sure with my skill set. I feel like my skill set fits perfectly with the offense. They’re already dynamic, and I feel like I’m a dynamic player. I feel like I’m going to bring a lot of juice to the offense and special teams.”

Chiefs regional scout Jason Lamb commented that Smith’s ability as a kick returner also stood out, calling him an “explosive athlete.”

“That’s another thing (that) kind of makes him stand out is his ability as a kick returner,” Lamb said. “He’s been pretty productive doing that, and our coaches here are pretty excited to see him in that role as well. He’s an explosive athlete. You see the quickness, you see the speed, running a 4.3. Just his overall athleticism and the dynamic ability he brings, being a former receiver, playing running back for the first time. This guy, when he gets the ball in his hands, he makes big plays happen, so it’s a lot of fun to watch.”

Chiefs director of player personnel Ryne Nutt said Smith was higher on their draft board than where they landed him at No. 228 overall.

“We had him higher on our board than where we took him,” Nutt said. “That’s when you start to consider trading, when a guy is there that you have higher on your board and … what we would give up is peanuts compared to what we think we’ll get. Our coaches are super excited about the kid, and they will find ways to get this kid on the field, whether it’s in a third down role, an all-down role, whatever they decide the kid will play.”

Chiefs

Chiefs second-round DL Omarr Norman-Lott said he’s learning DC Steve Spagnuolo‘s playbook and admitted that it’s very complex.

“It’s a pretty complex playbook (that) he (Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) has going on,” Norman-Lott said, via Chiefs Wire. “But I am confident I’ll be able to get a hold of it and learn it. Spags is a great coach, and I’m ready.”