AFC Notes: Roquan Smith, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo feels they have a “stacked” roster and was eager to sign with Cleveland after spending last year with the Texans.

“From top to bottom, this roster is stacked — offense and defense,” said Okoronkwo, via Anthony Poisal of the team’s official site. “I just saw a great opportunity and being able to play with one of the best quarterbacks in the league. On paper, it looked amazing playing on the other side of Myles Garrett.”

Okoronkwo is getting along well with Myles Garrett.

“He’s a super cool guy,” Okoronkwo said. “He loves the game and is probably out somewhere training right now. He’s a freak of nature. He can do a lot of stuff I’ll never be able to do. I’m really excited to play alongside him. He’s a cool dude, and I’ll learn a lot from him.”

As for playing under DC Jim Schwartz, Okoronkwo said the defensive coordinator wants them to bring an aggressive playing style.

“His energy. He’s the same guy every day,” Okoronkwo said. “He loves the game and wants us to play with our hair on fire. He’s going to allow us to. He tells us to take the seat belt off and go play football, so it’s going to be fun.”

Ravens

Ravens LB Roquan Smith is excited about what the team’s roster looks like as he enters his second season in Baltimore and also feels good about his own preparations for 2023.

“I’m just excited to get out there and fly around with the guys because I think we’re in for something special,” Smith said, via BaltimoreRavens.com. “And I think myself, personally, I think it’s going to be probably my best year, at least the way I feel physically and mentally.”

“We want all the smoke, honestly,” Smith continued. “There’s a lot of payback that we have out there. We’ll get to it when we get to it, one week at a time. Never scared. Wasn’t born scared, and wasn’t planning to die scared. I think most of the guys on the defense live the same way. People may fear us, [and] we want to strike that. At the end of the day, we’re coming out to take your heads off.”

Steelers

Steelers LB Alex Highsmith believes they can be the “best defense in the NFL” if they can stay healthy and feels they have enough depth to be successful.

“I know 100% we can be the best defense in the NFL, especially if we all stay healthy,” said Highsmith, via Teresa Varley of the team’s site. “I am excited about the guys that we have. We have depth at almost every position. It’s been good seeing guys come together and get better and better every day. The sky is the limit for us. I am excited to see how we continue to grow.”

Highsmith feels Pittsburgh began playing its best toward the end of last season.

“We have so many good players,” said Highsmith. “We have so many guys who are dedicated to this game. Last year we started playing our best ball at the end of the year. If we can build on that, we can be the best. That is what I believe because we have a lot of guys who have bought in and are talented as well.”

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt thinks they’ve made progress with each practice so far this offseason.

“We progressed every single day,” said Watt. “That is why we have all been here throughout. That is what we tried to accomplish. We weren’t here trying to win games right now. We were just trying to gel as a defense. We’ve done a lot of that. More than anything it’s camaraderie, guys hanging out together on and off the field. We had a team building event. Those things are important as a defense. We are making plays. Guys are figuring out how to play Pittsburgh Steelers defense. And it went well.”