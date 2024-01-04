AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Antonio Pierce, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton spoke about the criticism he has dealt with for the handling of QB Russell Wilson and continues to insist that he has a good relationship with the veteran quarterback.

“I think it’s part of the deal, and I understand it,” Payton said, via BroncosWire.com. “I get it. It’s the only thing that makes me once and a while want to do Hard Knocks. There’s a perception. That would be the only reason to get an inside look as to this whole ‘old school’ approach. Shoot, you don’t do this this long if you’re not adjusting, funny, creative — all those things. I think I am all those things.”

“Look, I think this idea that he and I, or we, don’t have a good relationship, or he’s not a fit, all of that stuff comes from people further away from our program,” Payton added. “You guys are close to it. I think the further away people are from the program, the more they just jump to a narrative. It is what it is, but he’s approached this week like we expected — like a pro. That’s it.”

New starting QB Jarrett Stidham praised Wilson for helping him before the team’s matchup with the Chargers.

“We had a great talk at the beginning of the week,” Stidham said of Wilson. “He said he was there for me — anything I needed. We were communicating on the sideline after drives and stuff. [I] can’t speak highly enough about him — I said that earlier this week. Great teammate, great person. He was super helpful throughout the week.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Broncos could be motivated to try to include some mid-round picks to get another team to take some of Wilson’s guaranteed 2024 compensation in a trade. It would be a way for them to shed some of the financial burden of moving on from Wilson.

However, Fowler adds the league sources he’s talked to doubt Wilson will be incentivized to help Denver work that out, as he has a no-trade clause. If cut, Wilson will likely sign for a new team for the veteran minimum, with Denver picking up the rest of the tab.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said during a recent press conference that he is happy with the support the team has received from its veteran players both on and off the field.

“Everyone’s been so positive through it and supporting each other,” Reid explained, via ChiefsWire.com. “I mean, you’ve seen it on the sidelines – guys supporting each other—the want to by Chris Jones, by Patrick (Mahomes), by (Travis) Kelce. I mean, and then the guys follow them. When they bring that energy like they do every week, guys believe that it’s going to get changed, and so it allows me to stand up here and tell you that we’re about that close every week and so it’s just a matter of getting some things figured out, and this is what happens. They keep pounding, and that’s great.”

“Yeah, I mean, listen, the guys are excited. I don’t need to say much,” Reid continued. “They understand, and like I said, I’ve got leaders that have been through this before, and they enjoyed it, but at the same time, they’re going to want more, but they were excited to answer your question. I didn’t need to say all that.”

Raiders

Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce is 4-4 in his eight games since taking over for former HC Josh McDaniels, who had a record of 3-5.

“At the end of the day, everything is going to be looked at in wins and losses, and I think that’s fair and that’s what this business is about,” Pierce said, via Pro Football Talk. “But I do also think it’s about building the foundation, and I think for the most part, in these eight or nine weeks, it’s been a solid foundation that we’ve built as a team and an organization, that you can look on and say, those are things that went well.”

Pierce said that RB Josh Jacobs will be a game-time decision for Week 18. (Vic Tafur)