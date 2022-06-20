AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

New Broncos QB Russell Wilson commented on joining a new team and city for the first time in his NFL career after being traded by the Seahawks this offseason.

“It’s been a blessing just to come here, just to come to an amazing city like Denver, to be a part of it with so many amazing teammates and great coaching staff,” Wilson said via Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. “But also, once the trade was going to happen, I said, ‘Hey, listen, I want to make sure that I go to a city that wants to win. I want to make sure I that I go to a team that wants to win. And I want to go to a city that knows how to win.’ And all those three things were checked off the box here in Denver and so I think we’ve got a chance.”

Chargers

Expectations are high for the Chargers as they enter the 2022 season despite missing the playoffs — albeit only by a whisker — in 2021. The chief reason for that is the presence of QB Justin Herbert, who was sensational in his second season and has given the organization no reason to expect anything different in Year 3.

“I’ll start with the intangible, where he fits in with his teammates and his place within our organization — the belief our players and the people of our organization have in him is as good as I’ve ever seen in any sport,” Chargers HC Brandon Staley said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Our belief in him comes through who he is on a daily basis, and seeing him comfortable now. As a young player, it’s so difficult to find your voice, because you’re just trying to do your job well, you’re just trying to make it, you’re just trying to prove yourself. For him now, it’s being able to connect with our team.

“And I see him around his teammates, and those connections he’s made going on his third season — just with new players, brand new players to our team, and being comfortable doing that — and the connections he makes with people around our team who aren’t players. I see him making tremendous progress that way, leading our team. I thought he led fantastically last year, but I see a better Justin that way.”

Chiefs

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo was elated about the team selecting CB Trent McDuffie and DE George Karlaftis in the first round of the draft.

“We were just sitting there waiting, letting Brett Veach and his crew do their work,” Spagnuolo told reporters, via ChiefsWire.com. “He’s asking questions and does all that but made the decision to go up and we certainly love that we did because of the players that we got. I think Trent is going to help us. George, it was nice to have a second first-round pick, right? And George was there. I think Brett probably went through all that. We’re just really happy we got two really good football players. And two guys that I think are what we look for in character, passion for the game of football, work ethic, all those things. And it’s showing up right now.”