AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Derek Carr, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

“Honestly, the page is already turned,” Reid said after the Super Bowl win. “We’re out there working, chasing another championship. Every year is different. We’ve got an even bigger target on our back than last year. We get to enjoy that moment. As far as the mentality in the room, we’re working to continue this dynasty and what we did last year and not just rest on our laurels.”

Saints QB Derek Carr admitted that he was upset about the team benching him to close out his career in Las Vegas.

“I was, for lack of a better term, I was very upset; I was mad,” Carr said, via The Fresno Bee. “You spend nine years in a place, you have all the records and you can play at a high level and for something to get in the way, whether it was whatever reason, money related or whatever, injury-related, I would have said I don’t even want the money, just to play two more times in front of our fans. I didn’t get that opportunity. So it definitely lit a fire inside me to keep going.”

Carr wished the best to the Raiders organization and said moving forward he’s focused on putting his best foot forward with his new team.

“If you win more games and you keep being productive, you stay there forever,” Carr said. “But we didn’t win enough games and that’s the kind of stuff that happens with all the turnover of coaches; with all the different things. Eventually, the last guy in the room is usually going to be out at some point. And that’s really what happened. I’ve survived about 20 coaches and that’s how it goes and it is what it is. But I’m happy to be somewhere where we’re in a stable organization that’s been proven for years and I hope that the Raiders find something good there too, where they can keep that stability for the next guys because I know how important it is and I care about my old teammates. But for the time being, I’m just excited to be a part of the Saints organization because they’ve won at a high level for a long time.”

Carr added that the emotional toll that took place during his departure cemented the fact that he knew he was not going to return to Las Vegas, at least this offseason.

“Once they made my wife cry, that was pretty much over,” he said. “Once they made her cry, that was out. But the love for my teammates is what probably would have made me do it. But the way it worked out and the timing of things, I was just…it was time for me to move on. But who knows? You never know what will happen.”

Carr is happy to be around a competitive group in the Saints and said that the veterans on the team have shown up and set the tone throughout minicamp.

“We had a great offseason as a team, really came together and the work on the football field is very competitive,” he said. “It’s one of the more competitive, as many camps I’ve ever been a part of. We have so many veterans that are really trying to prove it every day and trying to beat each other every day, talking trash. It was so competitive and so fun to be a part of.”