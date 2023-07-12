AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Jawaan Taylor, Broncos, Chiefs, Texans

Broncos

Broncos OC Joe Lombardi explained that a number of factors will have to come into effect in order for QB Russell Wilson to improve upon from last season.

“I think a lot of things,” Lombardi said, via Broncos Wire. “Injuries are always a big deal. As you look at what happened last year, a lot of it was injuries. So, it’s about staying healthy. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but for June 14, we’re really happy with where he’s at. There’s some muscle memory that we have to overcome. He’s used to doing things a certain way and we’re presenting a new way of doing things. He shows up every day ready to work. He’s the same guy every day — same attitude, and he’s really fun to work with. I think the answer for him is what the answer is for everyone. Work hard every day, get your fundamentals down and understand what you’re trying to accomplish. So far, it’s been really good.”

Chiefs

Chiefs OT Jawaan Taylor told reporters that he is embracing the change he is undergoing in his career going from the Jaguars to the defending Super Bowl champions.

“I’m really just soaking in everything I can soak in from coach Heck, just tweaking and adjusting different things with my game to make me better,” Taylor said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “Anything I can do to do that, I can soak it in. Just taking notes in meetings, but also just learning the system, learning how they like things done around here and just doing my part.”

Texans

Texans WR Nico Collins said that he’s hoping to play for a full 17 games for the first time in his three-year career.

“Being there for the team, ballin’ out, making plays,” Collins said, via Texans Wire. “Most definitely, that’s my goal. That’s everybody’s goal, to stay healthy throughout 17.”

Collins is focusing on taking care of his body so he can finish the year strong instead of ending up on injured reserve.

“Finishing the season on IR, that’s not anybody’s plan,” Collins said. “You want to finish the whole games of the season with your team. I was on IR, so, I took it as just ‘get healthy.’ Just continue to get healthy.”