AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Justyn Ross, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
Broncos HC Sean Payton says he’s fine with QB Russell Wilson taking off in practice and scrambling for first downs.
“I’m comfortable when I see him climbing [the pocket] and taking off because one of those plays is like a 30-yard gain,” Payton said, via BroncosWire.com. “How else do you practice that? … I think it’s one of the things he does well in the framework of a play. When something breaks down and he flushes, a lot of the time good things happen. You have to practice that and get everyone on the same page when it happens.”
Payton added that Wilson is in “really good shape” right now after he apparently dropped some weight.
“He looks like he’s in really good shape,” Payton said. “I don’t have a good recall as to his weight a year ago, but me personally, I’m always mindful of receivers, running backs, quarterbacks, DBs. I like that weight they come in right out of college. Occasionally, you can put on some additional weight with strength, but too much in an offseason can slow you down. He looks good now. He’s moving around well.”
- Payton said they expect third-round CB Riley Moss to be out four weeks with a sports hernia injury. (Chris Tomasson)
Chargers
Chargers LT Rashawn Slater said that he’s fully healthy and is looking to continue to grow and develop his game.
“I definitely want to be like the best version of myself,” Slater said, via Omar Navarro of the team’s website. “I think I’ve improved as a player since then, just in the way that I see the game and in my technique. I definitely think there was a lot to improve upon that year. I don’t anticipate taking any steps back, that’s for sure. The nice thing about this is that it healed up really well, so it shouldn’t be an issue.”
Slater added that he’s not having to deal with the negative mental aspects that come with returning from a major injury.
“No,” Slater said. “Very early on, I was thinking about it. But by the time it started feeling better, I’ve shaken all that a long time ago.”
Slater said having to go up against OLBs Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack in practice every day has improved him tremendously.
“I take away a lot from those like. Joey and Khalil, they’re so smart in the way they play off of O-linemen,” Slater said. “Every training camp it’s like, if you have just one little mistake in your technique here, they’re going to find a way to exploit that. They really keep you honest. The margin for error is so small, I think it really teaches you quickly what you’re doing wrong and what you need to fix because once they see something, it’s over. They take advantage of it so well.”
Chiefs
Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling discussed the similarities between young WRs Justyn Ross and Rashee Rice, adding that he has taken Ross under his wing.
“Those guys remind me a lot of myself as a rookie, just their size and now how they move, especially Justyn Ross,” Valdes-Scantling explained, via ChiefsWire.com. “So, you know, that’s one of those guys that [I have] kind of just taken under my wing. I [just] tell them to be themselves, you know, they’re here for a reason they’re talented. Don’t let the moment get too big, [there is] no pressure. It’s just football stuff you’ve been doing your whole life.”
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce said he’s excited about the young talent emerging on the offense. Kelce pointed out WR Skyy Moore has been the one to step up in the absence of WR Kadarius Toney. Kelce also said Ross has been impressive thus far in camp.
“He’s kind of stood out in terms of the accountability with 19 kind of going down early,” Kelce said, via NFL.com. “He’s getting a lot more reps in practice. You saw J-Ross out there making some plays deep today. So, we’re excited about some of the emerging talent that we got on the offensive side.”
- Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco should be cleared for contact by August 20th, per NFL Media’s James Palmer. He had hand and shoulder surgeries this offseason, with his shoulder still needing some time.
