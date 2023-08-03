AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Justyn Ross, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton says he’s fine with QB Russell Wilson taking off in practice and scrambling for first downs.

“I’m comfortable when I see him climbing [the pocket] and taking off because one of those plays is like a 30-yard gain,” Payton said, via BroncosWire.com. “How else do you practice that? … I think it’s one of the things he does well in the framework of a play. When something breaks down and he flushes, a lot of the time good things happen. You have to practice that and get everyone on the same page when it happens.”

Payton added that Wilson is in “really good shape” right now after he apparently dropped some weight.

“He looks like he’s in really good shape,” Payton said. “I don’t have a good recall as to his weight a year ago, but me personally, I’m always mindful of receivers, running backs, quarterbacks, DBs. I like that weight they come in right out of college. Occasionally, you can put on some additional weight with strength, but too much in an offseason can slow you down. He looks good now. He’s moving around well.”