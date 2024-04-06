AFC Notes: Sean McDermott, Haason Reddick, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said they like recently signed WR Curtis Samuel‘s speed and also consider TE Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox as capable receivers.

“I like the addition of Curtis [Samuel], the speed element. The numbers of different guys we got in there, but you can certainly add [tight ends] Dalton [Kincaid] and Dawson [Knox] to that room with those guys,” McDermott said, via BillsWire.

North Carolina WR Devontez Walker had a private meeting with the Bills at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bills invited Hampton WR Paul Woods to their local prospect day.

Dolphins

Dolphins OL Kendall Lamm said the 2024 season will be his last in the NFL.

“I can tell you I’m very, very appreciative of this,” Lamm said, via Dolphins Wire. “This will be the last ride for me. So to play in Miami and play with good people, good organization, and great fans, it’s amazing to me to close this football chapter the right way. So Miami Dolphins, thank you so much. I’m blessed and excited for year 10, let’s close this the right way.”

Jets

Jets DE Haason Reddick said he will be happy in New York no matter how the contract negotiations pan out between him and the team.

“Contractual stuff, I’m leaving that up to my agent and Joe to figure out,” Reddick said, via PFT. “Whatever happens, I’m gonna be happy. I’m gonna give my all no matter what, that’s just who I am as a person. No matter how it goes, how many years, I’m gonna be here for however long I’m here for and I’m going to give the team, the fans everything that I have.”

Reddick on being traded by the Eagles: “It wasn’t about ‘what he has left in the tank’. It’s a business and sometimes hard decisions gotta be made even if you don’t like them.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Reddick also believes he can help 2023 first-round DE Will McDonald IV: “There’s a lot of knowledge I have to give. And that’s what I’m here to do.” (Rosenblatt)