AFC Notes: Sean McDermott, Jaylen Waddle, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott spoke to reporters and said that he is concerned about his team’s lack of consistency.

“Just too inconsistent overall,” McDermott said, via USA Today. “Not enough complementary football. Turned the ball over twice, I thought the defense got off to a slow start the first drive in particular. Too many inconsistencies in the kicking game as well as just the offense overall. Some good plays and just not enough of them. I thought we got off to a really good start in a rhythm and then after that, it was tough sledding. And that can’t happen against a good football team that is known for scoring points.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bills brought in OLB Elerson Smith, LB Charles Snowden , and TE Tre’ McKitty for workouts.

LB , and TE for workouts. Of this group, Buffalo signed McKitty to their practice squad.

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on WR Jaylen Waddle, who suffered a knee injury in the first quarter against the Chiefs in Germany: “He was sore. We will take a measured approach with him. He’s in a good spot, however, we’re going to make sure we don’t do any harm to him moving forward. He’s had to battle injuries, unfortunately, this season.” (Hal Habib)

Patriots

Patriots CB coach Mike Pellegrino commented on cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Jack Jones being held out for the first couple of defensive series on Sunday, noting that Shaun Wade did well enough to earn a start.

“I feel like the narrative’s a little messed up. Like, what did Shaun do to really earn that? Everyone’s trying to make it about those two,” Pellegrino said, via Nick O’Malley of MassLive.com. “I think the narrative should be more pushed towards, ‘What did Shaun do right to earn that opportunity?’ Because Shaun has done a lot of great things here for us in this past year and is a different player than what he has been in the past.”